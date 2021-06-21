Peru takes its revenge against Colombia

GOIANIA.

The Peru’s team breathed with a 2-1 victory against its Colombian counterpart this Sunday in Goiania and returned to the ring after a terrible debut in Group B of the Copa América 2021, while the coffee growers that started at the top lose momentum and leave serious doubts.

Sergio Peña was in the right place and time to score at 17 minutes the opening goal for Peru. Colombia reached the tie at 52 with a penalty that Miguel Borja changed for a goal, but luck was on the Inca side and a confusion in the area caused Yerry Mina will score against (64) the final 2-1 in favor of the Peruvians.

The match awarded the mental strength of a team led by Argentine Ricardo Gareca who hit at the right moments and without complexes defended, against a rival at times confused, the advantage achieved.

Brazil, who had a free date, leads Group B with six points, followed by Colombia which parked at four and Peru has three. Venezuela is second to last with two units, after signing an agonizing draw against Ecuador (2-2) that closes with one unit.

