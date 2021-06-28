Peru surpasses Venezuela and is in the quarterfinals of the Copa América

BRASILIA

Peru overcame the absence of its historic scorer and a win in the debut that augured the worst to be among the eight best in the Copa América.

La Blanquirroja, last runner-up, sealed the classification to the quarterfinals by beating Venezuela 1-0 on Sunday, A result that also allows him to avoid Lionel Messi ‘s Argentina in the next instance.

The only goal of the match was converted by André Carrillo at 48 minutes at the National Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

Peru finished second in Group B with seven points, three less than leader Brazil. Colombia was third with four points, one more than Ecuador. Venezuela said goodbye with two units.

Ricardo Gareca’s team had arrived at the contest involved in a crisis due to poor results in the qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup and the loss of his historic scorer Paolo Guerrero due to injury. And in the debut, Brazil thrashed it 4-0.

“Peru was getting better with the running of the games, we played very intense teams and with little recovery time. I attach great importance to that. Those games were very difficult, overcoming different adversities and achieving a fair classification clearly speaks of the strength of the national team ”, Gareca valued.

Calm in adversity, the Argentine strategist maintained the same moderation for the future: “We are in a process of going step by step, we have to see who is going to touch us and not go further, the level of competition is very high. Now the most important thing is to prepare ourselves in the best way ”.

Fortunately, he took advantage of a corner kick to take the advantage. After the launch, the ball bounced off two Venezuelan players and fell at the feet of Carrillo, who executed goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez.

Until that moment, the clearest chances had been for Venezuela, which was the more obligated of the two since it needed a victory to qualify, given that Ecuador simultaneously rescued a draw against Brazil.

At 13 minutes Jefferson Savarino, one of the headlines who reappeared after the coronavirus outbreak that decimated the squad before the Copa América, launched a strong right hand from outside the area that the Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese took with effort.

Minutes later, the Atlético Mineiro winger tested Gallese again, who bounced and the ball was served to striker Sergio Córdova, who headed wide with no mark in sight and with the goal at his disposal.

Peru, which after the failed debut recovered with a victory over Colombia and a draw against Ecuador, found the advantage as soon as the complement began and defended it with the ball in their possession, trying to keep the rival as far as possible from its fence.

The income of Josef Martínez and Jefferson Soteldo, the two Venezuelan figures who had not been able to play due to COVID and injury, respectively, were not enough to avoid elimination.

“They did a fantastic job based on the limitations we had,” said the Venezuelan coach, Portuguese José Peseiro, recalling the difficulties he had in shaping the squad between injuries and COVID. “Many players had never played in the Vinotinto, they showed that they have the capacity to be in the future.”

