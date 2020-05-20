The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Peru has exceeded 104,000, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday, with the outbreak putting pressure on demand for drugs, whose prices have risen in recent days.

There are 104,020 confirmed cases in the country, and the death toll has increased to 3,024, from 2,914 the previous day, according to the ministry.

Peru is in isolation until May 24, in an effort to lessen the impact of the disease, which has almost paralyzed the local economy and left millions unemployed.

The number of confirmed cases in Peru is the second highest in Latin America, just behind Brazil, and has doubled in two weeks, overloading hospitals and leading to a shortage of drugs used to treat patients with Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Police visited several pharmacies in Lima on Wednesday amid reports that prices for basic drugs like acetaminophen and the antibiotic amoxicillin have risen 10-fold.

President Martín Vizcarra announced on Tuesday that pharmacies would be required to add a list to the stocks of generic drugs they must supply.

Peru had its first confirmed coronavirus case on March 6 and reached 1,000 infections 25 days later. The country overcame 10,000 cases in another 14 days, according to a . count.

