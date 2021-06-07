Peru suffers the highest death rate in the world due to the pandemic

TOLatin America focuses world attention as the focus of the expansion of the pathogen with more than sixty-seven million infections and at least 1,646,407 deaths from covid-19 according to data from the World Health Organization.

The health catastrophe has been accentuated in Peru when the government recognized that there were two and a half times more deaths from Covid 19 than the official figure of seventy thousand deaths so far.

The Peruvian Ministry of Health has recognized that until May 22, more than 180,764 people had died out of a total of 32 million inhabitants, 500 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants make Peru once again the country with the highest mortality rate in the world. world for the pandemic.

During this week, Peru will receive more than 2.7 million vaccines, the largest batch overall that has reached the country so far.

Venezuela reaches more than 234,165 infections and 2,646 deaths due to covid-19

The Government assured that 92% of those infected have already recovered, so they currently have more than 15,347 active cases.

Venezuela, a new vaccination phase began last Saturday. Inoculation points have been multiplied in all the states of the country, in order to speed up the process. The tails are the preliminary step for the vaccine.

The country is in the last places in Latin America in immunization against covid-19. The total number of vaccines the country has is unknown,

On Argentina the coronavirus pandemic, added to the economic recession and inflation, has pushed more people into poverty The National Institute of Statistics reported that 42% of Argentines, some 12 million, live in poverty

The age group most affected are children up to 14 years of age: almost 60%, 57.7% are poor.

More than 7,000 people live on the street in Buenos Aires.

In the center of the capital, social organizations distribute food. They return to the so-called popular olls of the worst times of the crisis.

Meanwhile, more than two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced between Argentina and Mexico arrived in Buenos Aires on Monday to accelerate the immunization campaign and contain the spread of the virus.

Argentina received 2,148,600 doses of Astrazeneca vaccines, the largest batch to date.

The active principle of these has been manufactured in Argentine territory.

This is the second shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured with Mexico that arrives in the South American country after the 843,000 received last week within the framework of the agreement signed with the Anglo-Swedish laboratory for 22.4 million doses.