Peru seeks to meet again; Ormeño, down against Brazil

Peru will seek to reconnect with his football in the America’s Cup 2021, in which he will debut against the host and favorite Brazil on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro, said the technician Ricardo Gareca.

“We are in a moment in which we are trying to meet againBrazil is a beautiful possibility for all that it represents, “said the 63-year-old Argentine coach.

It is going to be a tough game as are all the games that we play with Brazil, it is one of the teams that we have faced the most. For some reason or another, both in the knockout stage and in the Copa América or friendly matches, we always have to play repeatedly with them, so I think that’s good at least for usIt is part of continuing to try to improve, “he added.

In the last two years the Incas have faced Brazil four times, including the final of the Copa América 2019, also played in Brazil, which Tite’s ‘Canarinha’ won 3-1 in the legendary Maracana river.

In that tournament, in the group stage, the Brazilians beat them 5-0, then Peru beat them 1-0 (one of Tite’s four defeats in 55 games as coach of Brazil) in a friendly clash, in September 2019 , in the United States and the ‘Seleçao’ took revenge on the second day of the South American World Cup, when they defeated them 4-2 in Lima last October.

Thursday’s game “has nothing to do [con la final de 2019]They are different editions, hopefully we, logically, can do something similar to the previous cup, where we had the chance to go all the way. We believe that it is important to go step by step, match by match, to resolve them and suddenly see what we are heading for, “Gareca said.

After qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which broke a 36-year absence in the World Cups, and the runner-up in the previous Copa América, the results of the Incas have been in decline.

In the South American qualifier they are bottom, with four points in six games, and for the Brazilian championship they will not have, for various reasons, several of their best men, such as the scorer Paolo Guerrero, the attackers Jefferson Farfán and Raúl Ruidíaz, the defenders Luis Advíncula and Carlos Zambrano and the midfielder Pedro Aquino.

“The truth is that we arrived well, we see the boys, the players, the group very well,” said DT. “In the worst moments the group knows how to solve it, the coexistence is good even in the bad moments, that leaves me calm.”

Although he did not reveal the headline, the ‘Tiger’ assured that the Peruvian-Mexican Santiago Ormeño, from León de México, will be out against the locals due to “a difficulty” although he may be qualified for the clash with Colombia on Sunday, in the third day of Group B of the oldest national team tournament in the world.

“He is making a recovery process to put himself in the best way,” he said of the 27-year-old forward, who would debut in the South American championship.

Brazil leads Group B with three points, the same as Colombia, which is second due to the lowest balance of goals in favor. Ecuador and Venezuela close the zone, without units. Peru rested on the first day.

