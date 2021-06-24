Peru rescues the tie against Ecuador in the Copa América (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Peruvian National Team is about to secure its place in the next round of the Copa América Brazil 2021 by rescuing the 2-2 tie against the Ecuadorian National Team, in the action of Day 4 in Group A.

The game was intense and disputed from the start. Those led by Gustavo Alfaro took advantage thanks to an own goal by Renato Tapia at minute 23. By the end of the first half, at minute 47, Ayrton Preciado increased the score for La Tri by making it 2-0 after finding a ball inside the Peruvian area.

Preciado joins Angel Romero Y Eduardo Vargas placeholder image at the top of the scorers, all with two scores to their credit. With Ecuador mounted in the actions, the first stage ended when the referee Jesus Gil Manzano of Spain gave the final whistle.

For the second half the team led by Ricardo Gareca He went out with everything to look for the comeback. And he did it in just six minutes of intense attack. In minute 48 Gianluca Lapadula discounted after a great pass from Christian Cueva. And at minute 54 André Carrillo became 2-2, after the qualification of Gianluca Lapadula.

Peru is third in the table with 4 points and will face in the next round Venezuela at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, while Ecuador, with two units, will face each other with Brazil in the Olympic of Goiania, where their classification will be played, and Colombia will rest.

