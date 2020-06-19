While virus infections already exceed 240,000



Azteca News –

Lime.- Peru took another step in its economic opening and will allow the operation of the malls with limited public attendance, at a time when coronavirus they number more than 240,000 and do not stop.

The restart was made official in a supreme decree issued on Thursday by the official newspaper El Peruano, in which it indicated that the maximum capacity will be 50% in retail centers with biosafety protocols such as maintaining distance, the mandatory use of masks and alcohol on hands.

The decree signed by President Martín Vizcarra specified that minors will not be allowed to enter.

In Peru, the retail market is dominated by Chilean firms Cencosud, Falabella and Ripley, but in recent years the local chains of the Intercorp group have increased their participation.

The malls they were only operating behind closed doors, with internet sales, at a time when the government is accelerating the restart of its productive activities after scoring in April a historic drop of 40% in its economy.

The Minister of Labor, Sylvia Cáceres, had anticipated earlier that there were several malls and conglomerates in the country that were seeking authorization to operate.

The supreme decree indicated that the reopening will be in most of the country’s 25 regions, with the exception of five – among them Arequipa with the second largest population in the country – where the rate of contagion is still high.

Cinemas and recreational areas will be kept closed in malls and restaurants can only provide home delivery or pick up service.

The South American country has been under quarantine since mid-March, which has been extended until the end of June, when there are still outbreaks of infections in the virus in popular markets, street sales, and public transportation.

The number of infections of coronavirus in Peru it is the second in Latin America, after Brazil.