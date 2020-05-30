Peru’s Ministry of Health recommended on Friday to the population to stop using herbs or plants as alternative medicinal therapy against the new coronavirus, due to the lack of scientific evidence to support its supposed benefits in treating the disease.

“Although natural medicine has comforting effects, there is no scientific evidence confirming that steam baths with plants or herbs reduce the risk of infection or improve symptoms from covid-19,” the ministry said in a press release.

The use of herbs “may even become counterproductive,” the ministry said two days after announcing the suspension of treatment with hydroxychloroquine for patients with covid-19, in compliance with a provision of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The warning comes after a mother and her daughter died of poisoning from making a sauna bath with eucalyptus, allegedly mixed with wood, in their home to avoid getting it.

“You cannot improvise a home sauna, burning wood or coal in a closed environment, since it releases carbon monoxide, affecting the nervous system and, depending on the time of exposure, can cause fatal consequences,” said Dr. María del Carmen Gastañaga, from the National Institute of Health.

It is also not recommended to boil plants or herbs and inhale the steam for more than 20 minutes, a popular custom for fighting nasal congestions from the flu. If you do, you are in danger of dehydration and possible heart failure.

The medicinal treatment of the new coronavirus had a brake on Thursday, when Peru complied with a WHO suggestion and suspended the use of hydroxychloroquine that had been applied in hospitals as one of the five treatments for confirmed cases of covid-19 in the framework of the Solidarity report.

Peru registers more than 4,000 deaths from coronaviruses and more than 141,000 confirmed cases, and hospitals are on the verge of collapse.

The country has 75 days of mandatory national confinement, under a night curfew and closed borders, which did not prevent the pandemic from spreading across the country since the first case emerged on March 6.