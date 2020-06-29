Peru will open the doors of restaurants on Wednesday in those areas of the country that began their lack of confinement that day after a quarantine of three and a half months due to the coronavirus pandemic, which until Monday left 282,365 infections and 9,504 deaths.

The reopening of the restaurants to the public, which will be able to serve 40% of their capacity, is part of an economic reactivation plan that includes reopening airports for domestic flights no later than July 15.

« The important thing is to apply the (health) protocols well to give customers confidence, » Blanca Chávez, president of the Peruvian association of hotels and restaurants, said of the union’s expectations, in statements to the N television channel on Monday.

According to the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Edgar Vásquez, restaurants that comply with the sanitary permits foreseen in the framework of the pandemic will be able to attend with 40% of their capacity as of July 1.

The restaurant guild noted that diners will have their body temperature measured before entering the premises, they must wear masks and maintain the physical distance between the tables.

The cutlery will be placed in closed paper bags to avoid the possible transmission of the virus, among other approved prevention measures.

In Peru, a country proud of its gastronomy, the restaurants started operating again at the end of May, when they were authorized to partially reopen behind closed doors to serve only home deliveries.

The economy fell 13% in the first four months of the year, a period that includes part of mandatory national confinement, which began on March 16.

In April, GDP collapsed 40% as a result of a semi-paralyzed economy that left at least two million unemployed.

The Central Bank forecasts a 12.5% ​​drop in GDP in 2020.

The new normality in restaurants will be applied in 18 of the 25 departments of Peru, where infections are decreasing according to health authorities.

In seven departments – with about seven million inhabitants – mandatory confinement is maintained due to the high rate of infections.

Lima, where 10 of the 33 million Peruvians live, is among the beneficiaries.

Peru is the second country in Latin America with more infections after Brazil, with 282,365, after fitting 2,946 cases in the last 24 hours. In deaths it totals 9,504, with 187 new victims.

To contain new outbreaks, the government will maintain the nightly curfew until July 31 throughout the country, according to the unconflation plan announced on Friday.

Regarding the resumption of internal trips, the Ministry of Health indicated that these will be carried out between the departments that left the confinement.

Internal travel includes air and land routes. The government plans to reactivate both services no later than July 15.

Peru has ruled out reopening its borders, which have been closed for more than three months, since the country declared a state of sanitary emergency due to the pandemic.

ljc / yow / piz