Peru Nolaskoain, right ankle surgery

04/14/2021 at 10:13 PM CEST

EFE

The Athletic Club player Peru Nolaskoain has undergone surgery on his right ankle this Wednesday, where he suffers an injury that keeps him out of the team since the preseason, and after a postoperative period that “runs normally” he could be discharged to his home “in the next 24 hours.”

The intervention has been carried out by means of arthroscopic surgery, details the rojiblanco club, and has consisted of “an articular toilet” in addition to “a suture and fixation of the damaged structures in the external compartment of the ankle.”

Nolaskoain and Oier Zarraga, operated last week on the meniscus of the right knee, They are the two confirmed casualties of the rojiblanco team ahead of the Cup final next Saturday in Seville against FC Barcelona. Anyway, both, for different reasons, have hardly had opportunities throughout the season.

Those who do seem to be at the disposal of the coach, Marcelino García Toral, They are Yeray Álvarez and Yuri Berchiche, who today trained for the first time with the rest of the squad since they had to be replaced by muscular overloads last week in the league match against Real Sociedad.

Tomorrow, Thursday, Athletic will complete the last session in Lezama before the final starting at 11.00. The next one will be on Friday, the eve of the match, at the La Cartuja stadium from 8:00 p.m.