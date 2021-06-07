Peru Markets Fall Following Castillo’s Advance (Correction)

(Bloomberg) – Peruvian assets plummeted amid an overly close presidential vote in which Pedro Castillo, the rural school teacher who promises to redistribute wealth, took a slight lead over Keiko Fujimori as the vote count continued.

The currency fell back to a record low, heading for its biggest loss in more than a decade, as the benchmark stock index fell more than 6%. Foreign bonds plummeted and the cost of insuring the country’s debt against default increased.

So far, with 93.8% of the votes counted in Sunday’s election, Castillo leads with 50.2% of the votes against Fujimori’s 49.8%. These results represent a change of course with respect to the first hours after the elections, when Fujimori showed with a slight advantage. However, as the day progresses, and with the arrival of more acts from rural areas, Castillo has taken the lead.

Analysts warned that it is too early to declare a winner, plus there could be calls for a recount, delaying any decision for days, if not longer. Additionally, votes cast abroad are still being tabulated, these being those that favor Fujimori by a wide margin. The counting to the last vote is similar to the last presidential election in 2016, when Fujimori lost by just a few in the second round.

“The country is practically divided in half,” said Alfredo Torres, director of Ipsos Peru.

The marked urban-rural divide in Peru has been demonstrated in the elections that face the leftist Castillo, who promised to increase more taxes to multinationals to invest in schools and hospitals, against Fujimori, who won the capital, Lima, and he warns that if he lost the country he would have a communist government.

About 96% of the votes cast in Peru have already been counted, while only 21% of the votes abroad have been counted. Around 997,000 Peruvians were authorized to vote abroad and so far Fujimori has won 63% of the votes cast.

The Peruvian currency weakened 2.2% to 3,925 per dollar, while the General Index S&P / BVL Peru fell 6.9% at 1:12 pm in New York. The yield on Peru’s 10-year dollar bonds rose 15 basis points to 2.81% and the price fell 1.2 cents to 99.6 cents on the dollar. Five-year credit default swaps increased 7 basis points to 97 points.

“Regardless of who wins, there will be huge swings in Peruvian assets and investors don’t want to get caught on the wrong side,” said Brendan McKenna, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

Fujimori, who is under investigation for corruption and campaigned while on bail, receives more support from urban centers and has vowed to save the country from “communism” by preserving a liberal economic model, and boosting cash payments to families. affected by the pandemic. The daughter of an imprisoned former president, this is her third bid for the presidency.

Castillo, who launched his political candidacy with a party with a Marxist ideology and who at the beginning of the year was practically unknown, based his candidacy on the idea of ​​extracting more taxes from multinational miners and oil drillers to invest that money in education and health . Castillo blames the country’s inequality on the ruling elite, who, he says, have long been content to rule Peru from Lima, ignoring the remaining parts of the country.

Castillo emerged as the first-round favorite in April after unexpectedly beating 17 other candidates, yet he did so with less than 19% of the vote to Fujimori’s 13%.

During the elections, Peru’s markets have swung wildly, with a selloff every time Castillo won in the polls. The sun has weakened 6% since the first round, the biggest drop among major emerging markets during the period.

The tight second round reflects the last presidential election of 2016, when Pedro Pablo Kuczynski finally beat Fujimori by a narrow margin after days of uncertainty.

The class and geographic divide this time around was evident in Sunday’s exit poll. Fujimori won the capital Lima and the northern coastal areas, while Castillo seized the more rural Andean regions, including the mining districts in the south of the country.

“The country is ideologically divided into two blocs,” Jorge Montoya, a congressman elected by the conservative Popular Renovation Party, said in a television interview on Sunday.

Castillo asked his followers to be patient and wait for their votes to be counted. Fujimori also called for calm and said that whoever wins will have to seek to unite the country.

Peru, a country of 32 million people, is struggling after suffering the highest death rate in the world from the pandemic, as well as an economic recession deeper than any other major economy in the Americas.

Over the past year, the nation has also suffered an episode of political volatility and scandal. The next president, who will be sworn in on July 28, will be Peru’s fourth president since November.

