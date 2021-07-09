Peru maintains rate at 0.25% despite upturn in inflation

. videos

Latin America will grow 5.2% in 2021, but it will not reverse the effects of the pandemic

Santiago de Chile, Jul 8 . .- Latin America will expand this year by 5.2%, a figure that denotes a significant rebound from the deep contraction of 6.8% recorded in 2020, but which will not be enough to ensure growth sustained or reverse the effects of the pandemic, ECLAC warned this Thursday. “The impacts of the crisis and the structural problems in the region have worsened and will have a negative impact on the recovery and on labor markets beyond the rebound of 2021 and 2022,” the executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America told Efe. and the Caribbean (Cepal), Alicia Bárcena. By 2022, the regional growth rate will be 2.9%, according to the agency dependent on the United Nations, which had estimated last April a GDP rebound for this year of 4.1%. These growth rates, added Bárcena, “are not sustainable and there is a risk of a return to mediocre trajectories, with insufficient investment and employment, and greater environmental deterioration.” Panama (12%), Peru (9.5%) and Chile (8%) will lead the growth of the region, followed by the Dominican Republic (7.1%), Argentina (6.3%), Mexico (5.8 %), Colombia (5.4%) and Bolivia (5.1%). The worst performers this year are Cuba (2.2%), Nicaragua (2%), Haiti (0.1%) and Venezuela (-4%), while those in the middle are El Salvador (5%), Honduras (5%), Guatemala (4.6%), Brazil (4.5%) Uruguay (4.1%), the Caribbean (4.1%), Paraguay (3.8%) , Costa Rica (3.2%) and Ecuador (3%). “Of the 33 countries in the region, 19 would not have recovered the GDP of 2019. That is why we say that there is a paradox because they are growing, but it is not enough,” Bárcena said. THE MOST AFFECTED REGION With a contraction of 6.8% in 2020 -the highest in 120 years-, 38.3 million infected and 1.29 million deaths, Latin America is the region of the world most affected by the pandemic in health terms and economical. Poverty and extreme poverty increased to 33.7% (209 million people) and 12.5% ​​(78 million), respectively, while the closure of 2.7 million businesses led to the unemployment rate on last year at 10.7%. The level of regional GDP per capita ended 2020 at the same level as 2010, which means that the region is facing a new lost decade, such as that of 1980. The region, which in 2019 grew only 0, 1%, allocated an average of 1.55% of its GDP in 2020 to direct aid to combat the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 to alleviate the effects of the crisis. Bárcena, however, expressed concern about the “insufficient” emergency transfers made between January and April of this year, which only reached 10 billion dollars (0.26% of GDP in 2020). If this continues, coverage would decrease from 49% to 29% of the population, that is, from 326 to 231 million people between 2020 and 2021, he warned after the presentation of the report “The paradox of recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean “. Emergency transfers to the most vulnerable sectors made it possible to mitigate the rise in poverty in the region in 2020, although the difference in income distribution did increase (2.9% of the Gini index) in the most unequal region in the world. Latin America is also the area with the highest weight of foreign debt in GDP (56.3%), which “reduces fiscal space and endangers recovery and future growth,” according to the agency. Foreign trade is undoubtedly the one that presents the most favorable outlook: ECLAC forecasts that regional exports will increase 22% in 2021 -after experiencing a 10% decrease in 2020- due to the increase in the prices of raw materials and the recovery of demand in China, the United States and Europe. The health crisis is far from being overcome in Latin America, where the contagious delta variant is expanding, several countries are facing a new wave of infections and the rate of vaccination is progressing slowly, with the exception of Chile, one of the world leaders in inoculation. “We are facing great uncertainty and we must try to change the production model to prop up growth and investment,” concluded the executive secretary. .