(Bloomberg) – Peru’s central bank kept borrowing costs close to zero for the second month as part of measures to offer cheap credit to companies facing the worst economic slump in more than a hundred years.

The agency’s board, chaired by bank president Julio Velarde, kept the benchmark interest rate at 0.25% on Thursday, the lowest among central banks in Latin America. The 11 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg anticipated the decision.

In a statement accompanying the decision, the board reiterated that monetary policy should remain strongly expansive for an extended period and that the bank is prepared to increase the stimulus using different methods.

Policymakers cut loan costs by 2 percentage points between March and April, after the government applied isolation measures, among the strictest in the region, to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Industries such as construction and non-food retailing almost came to a complete standstill. Cement production fell 99% in April from a year earlier and not a single new car sale occurred, according to the statistics agency. Isolation measures did not prevent Peru from becoming an epicenter of coronavirus infections. Confirmed cases have exceeded 200,000 this week, and the government is gradually removing the restrictions.

The quarantine is “severely” affecting economic activity, although business confidence recovered slightly last month when activity began to restart, the central bank said.

With little scope to cut rates, authorities are trying to ensure that companies benefit from low borrowing costs. This week the central bank has announced that it would start using repos to encourage banks to refinance their portfolios. The monetary authority is also in the middle of a government-backed loan program of 60 billion soles (US $ 17 billion) to provide working capital to companies.

Peru’s overnight rate is at the technical minimum and is going to stay there, Ernesto Revilla, chief economist for Latin America at Citigroup Inc, told the media on Tuesday. Revilla added that one can probably start talking about normalization by 2022.

