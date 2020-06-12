Peru lawmakers demand safeguards from Bolivia for former asylee officials

Friday June 12, 2020, p. 25

Parliamentarians from Peru demanded that the de facto Bolivian government of Jeanine Áñez deliver safe-conducts to leave the country to former officials of the ousted government of Evo Morales, asylees at the Mexican embassy in La Paz since last November, after the coup.

Since November 10 of last year, former Minister of the Presidency Juan Ramón Quintana, former Minister of Defense Javier Zavaleta, former Minister of Government Hugo Moldiz, and former Minister of Justice Héctor Arce have been detained at the Mexican embassy. Also present are former Minister of Cultures Wilma Alanoca Mamani, former Oruro Governor Víctor Hugo Vásquez, and former director of the Information Technology Agency Nicolás Laguna.

All seven requested political asylum after being threatened with death; their families were also persecuted. In most cases, their homes were raided, looted, destroyed or burned.

Áñez violates international law

In a statement, the congressmen cited all the articles of international law that the Áñez government violates by not granting safe-conducts.

Meanwhile, several groups in Argentina are promoting an international campaign for the seven former officials of the Morales government. The initiative involves the Committee of Solidarity with Latin American Peoples, the Human Rights Work Table of Córdoba and the Faculty of Philosophy and Humanities of the National University of that province.

Seven months after the former officials were forced to request asylum at the Mexican embassy in La Paz, the groups denounce the very serious violation of human rights and demand the immediate delivery of safe-conducts for all.

The campaign will be launched on August 17 officially in Argentina, with the participation of personalities such as Judge Eugenio Zaffaroni, political scientist Atilio Borón and philosopher Isabel Rauber.

Among the legislators who demand the documents for the ex-officials from Áñez are Javier Mendoza Marquina, Rubén Ramos Zapana, María Isabel Bartolo Romero and Jim Ali Mamani Barriga, from the Unión por el Perú Patriótico party.

With information from Prensa Latina