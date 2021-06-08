Peru in suspense: Castillo maintains advantage over Fujimori in the final stretch

LIME.

The peruvian they remained this Tuesday waiting for the final score of the presidential election in which socialist Pedro Castillo narrowly beats the right-wing Keiko Fujimori, who has questioned the vote count in one of the most polarized races in decades in the country.

Castle, the surprise of the elections in the mining country, it reached the 50.2% of the Sunday ballots, while the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori got the 49.8%, with the 97.8% of the votes processed, according to the electoral office ONPE.

The difference between the two was cut a little to 70,197 votes, after noon today.

In the last update, Castillo was clinging to victory with the rural vote count that prompted his candidacy; and Fujimori closed the gap a bit while the foreign ballots that historically support the conservative candidate arrived.

Fujimori’s complaint on the eve of “signs of fraud” at six polling stations added some fuel to the process as uncertainty grows.

Previously, Castillo’s party had also said that he was the victim of attempted fraud. In both cases there was no further evidence.

Peru had around 86 thousand voting tables for the 25 million voters in this process. 48% of the votes cast abroad have yet to be counted.

We are facing an absolutely normal process, Peru is one of those with the best electoral systems in Latin America, “said Iván Lanegra, secretary general of the Transparency Civil Association, which monitors electoral processes.

Castillo’s party has rejected the accusations of fraud and the candidate son of peasants called on his followers Monday night “to defend their vote.”

We have to be respectful of the popular will and I will be the first to enforce the will of the Peruvian people here and there, “he said.

Both candidates remained silent until noon on Tuesday, awaiting final results.

Opposing projects

Castillo, 51, who has become a champion of the poor, has promised to rewrite the Constitution to strengthen the role of the state and keep more of the profits from mining companies, which has made investors and investors nervous. shaken markets.

The socialist candidate put on cold cloths on Monday night and said through a statement that he will respect the autonomy of the Central Bank if he wins the presidency of Peru, and stressed that his economic plan does not consider expropriations or confiscations of savings.

The Peruvian currency, the sol, recovered and rose 0.5%, after having touched historical lows; while the benchmark of the Lima Stock Exchange, gained 0.7%, with copper mining shares in blue.

Meanwhile, Fujimori, who is seeking the presidency for the third time, has promised to follow the free market model and maintain the economic stability of the world’s second largest copper producer, with a “heavy hand.”

Until the last vote

The tense elections, which come after Peru passed through three presidents in a week last year, has rocked its currency and debt markets, while mining companies fear Castillo could usher in more state intervention in the country. sector.

This does not contribute to the stability of the country, which requires tranquility, “said political analyst Luis Benavente.

In a note, Citi said Castillo’s lead is expected to narrow as foreign votes are counted, but Fujimori would need a large volume of support to regain ground in the count.

Contesting the ballot papers could also be key, he added.

According to the ONPE, there are 483 contested records sent to the electoral jury.

Each act has between 200 and 300 voters. In sum, there are 1,384 minutes, including those with material errors, which will be reviewed by the authority.

Candidates are unlikely to back down until those votes are resolved, “Citi said.

Goldman Sachs said the race was still very close and the election authority is expected to take at least two to three days.

He added that if Castillo won, the key signals for investors would be how to calm the country, the direction of macroeconomic policies and investment prospects.

jrr