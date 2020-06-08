Lima Peru.

With more than 110,000 active cases of COVID-19, Peru remains the eighth most infected country in the world with the disease, in addition to approaching 5,500 deaths since it detected the first case of the epidemic on March 6.

The last report of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported that in the last hours diagnosed 4,757 other cases, with which the total number of infected rose to 196,515 in the country.

However, it was also reached 86,219 recovered, since another 3,488 people were discharged from hospitals or completed the period of home quarantine.

Thus, the active cases of COVID-19 reached this Sunday at 110,296 in Peru.

Almost 5,500 dead

The death toll also increased in the Andean country to 5,465, after the death of 164 other people, which kept the mortality rate at 2.7%.

Of the total infected, 9,583 are hospitalized, 83 more than the day before, while 1,062 remain in ICU intensive care units, a figure similar to that of Saturday.

The Peruvian health authorities also indicated that another 18,953 tests were carried out, between rapid and molecular, with which a total of 1,191,956 tests since the epidemic began.

Invisible enemy

The President of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, reiterated this Sunday the authorities’ commitment to remain in the fight against COVID-19, which he considered an “invisible enemy that is generating pain, anguish and uncertainty in many homes.”

Vizcarra participated in the ceremony for the Day of the Flag of Peru, where he remarked that the gradual process of reopening economic activities it seeks to apply itself without “putting at risk what is advanced in the fight” against the epidemic.

“Peruvians face a new threat, we face an invisible enemy that is generating pain, anguish and uncertainty in many homes. In the face of adversity we are still stronger, “he said.

The ruler emphasized that the defense of life and health has no political colors and that all Peruvians must put aside their differences, because “the only flag is the one of the life, the health and well-being of the Peruvians”.

Descent in Lima

Despite the great impact of the disease in the country, researcher César Munayco, deputy executive of the National Center for Epidemiology of the Minsa, indicated that in Metropolitan Lima there is a decrease in the number of infections.

“The curve that we analyze has three parts. One part in which there is an ascent of the cases, then it reaches the maximum point which is the peak and then it will start to fall, which is the third part. In Metropolitan Lima we are in the third part, we are already descending, “Munayco told RPP Noticias radio station.

However, the expert said that the situation is different in the Callao region, annexed to Lima, where there is a significant increase in cases, with the exception of the La Punta spa.

Munayco added that during the first phase of economic reactivation there was no significant increase in cases in the country, although he warned that the risk remains in the second phase of reactivation, which began last Monday.