Sachie and Hiro Fujimori, two of the children of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, have filed a “habeas corpus” to obtain his release due to the “high risk his life runs” in case of contracting the coronavirus.

This was announced by Sachie Fujimori through her account on the social network Facebook, a message echoed by the leader of Fuerza Popular and also the daughter of former president Keiko.

“A couple of days ago, my brother Hiro and I presented a ‘habeas corpus’ for the freedom of our father against the high risk that his life runs in case of contracting the coronavirus,” said Sachie.

In this sense, he assured that, although “many will say that the place where he is located does not exist overcrowding as in other prisons”, which is “correct”, the risk remains latent “because there are personnel who come and go periodically.”

Furthermore, Sachie has argued that Fujimori is “a frail older adult, nearly 82 years old, with serious chronic illnesses, such as paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, coronary obstruction, high blood pressure, aortic regurgitation, and a pancreatic cyst.”

He has also drawn attention to “how unpredictable the spread of the virus is,” which is why, in his opinion, “prison establishments cannot guarantee the health of any inmate, much less my father’s.”

“We call on the authorities to separate the debate that exists on his sentence, rancor and any political discrepancy and to put above all the legitimate right to life,” said Sachie Fujimori.

The Minister of Justice and Human Rights of Peru, Fernando Castañeda, assured weeks ago that Fujimori is not at risk of contracting Covid-19 in the space he occupies in the Barbadillo prison, where he is being held.

“The space where he is being held is a space where he is alone, so, for obvious reasons, there is no overcrowding factor and, therefore, it is not in the assumptions that they may be risk factors for involvement by the coronavirus” , he said, as recalled by the local newspaper ‘El Comercio’.

The director of the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE), Gerson Villar, also expressed himself in this line when Keiko Fujimori asked for his father’s release in mid-April.

Alberto Fujimori, President of Peru between 1990 and 2000, is serving a 25-year prison sentence for the Barrios Altos (1991) and La Cantuta (1992) massacres, where, under cover of an alleged antiterrorist operation, the military murdered about twenty people.