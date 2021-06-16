Peru: Find out the Copa América match odds

06/15/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Thursday, Brazil Y Peru will add one more episode to their centuries-old rivalry when, at the rate of Day 2 of the Copa América, face each other again in Caribbean lands.

So that, La Canarinha comes to the match as a favorite according to the bookmakers, being that your win is valued at 1.2. In the meantime, a victory by the rojiblancos brings with it 16 euros per euro invested, Y a draw is paid at 6.5. However, as far as its history within the CONMEBOL tournament is concerned, the results that do not culminate in auriverde victory are a true coincidence.

In this sense, both teams have seen each other on the playing field for the Copa América on 19 occasions, of which 13 report victories for the ‘scratch’, 3 conquests for Peruvians Y 3 draws. Even the most recent imposition of the five-time champions dates from 2019 and is, in turn, one of the most relevant, since brought with him his ninth championship title.

Brazil – Peru of the Copa America, we remember, It will take place this Thursday, June 17, and the game can be seen at 21:00.