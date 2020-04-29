Adds statements by relatives of inmates and end of protest in Lurigancho prison /// Lima, Apr 28 2020 (.) – A violent riot in a Lima prison, fearing a contagion of the new coronavirus, left nine inmates dead and 67 wounded between guards, police and prisoners, the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) of Peru reported on Tuesday. “As a result of the unveiling of the riot, the death of nine inmates and 67 wounded among police, prisoners and prison security was recorded,” the INPE said in a The previous balance of the rebellion on Monday in the Castro Castro prison, located in the east of the capital, was eight dead. Authorities had reported Monday night that the rebellion had been controlled and that three were killed, the result of efforts by police and guards to quell the revolt. The riot sought “to facilitate a massive flight of inmates,” according to INPE. The wounded are 60 prison guards, five police officers and two inmates, according to INPE. For their part, inmates at the Lurigancho prison, the most populous in the country and located in the north of Lima, they staged a protest on Tuesday demanding protection measures before the COVID-19, but a couple of hours they returned to their cells. “After two hours of protest, the inmates signed an act with the prison director to their medical attention and then they returned to their cells, “an INPE spokesperson told .. The prisoners protested with their naked torsos and posters on the roofs. “We are dying. Do not let us die infected, we need medicine,” said a banner. “They are sentenced to a (prison) sentence, but not to death here. We ask for mercy for them,” he declared. . Vilma, relative of an inmate, outside the Lurigancho prison. With a capacity for 2,500 inmates, there are more than 10,000 inmates in Lurigancho. The police reported that in the Castro Castro prison “all the bodies were transferred to the Central Lima morgue for the autopsy of the law with a diagnosis of alleged bullet impact. “Anguished relatives of the inmates gathered outside the prison to find out about them.” There are many inmates who have died inside, (or) are wounded and will die. all without anyone having ever attended them. Now there is no water, they have taken away the water and there is nothing they can do, “Jazmín Delgado, a relative of one of the prisoners, told .. The mutiny began after the death the day before. two inmates per co ronavirus. The prisoners burned mattresses and hung signs demanding freedom for fear of contracting COVID-19. – Old problem -The head of the INPE, Gerson Villar, confirmed that two inmates of Castro Castro died by COVID-19 on Sunday and stated that the claim of the mutineers revolved around the pardons offered by the government for the pandemic and the lack The Peruvian government announced last week that it will pardon some 3,000 prisoners in a situation vulnerable to the coronavirus. “The problems in the health system in prisons are not current, but have been exacerbated by the pandemic of the new coronavirus.” Villar.Castro Castro is home to 5,500 inmates, although it has capacity for 1,140.Another riot, which was also put down by the authorities, broke out on Monday in the prison of the Andean city of Huancayo, 200 km southeast of Lima, after The death of two prisoners by coronavirus. On April 18 in the prison in the northern city of Chiclay two prisoners died in another riot caused by fear of the coronavirus. The pandemic leaves 15 prisoners dead and more than 600 infected os in crowded Peruvian prisons. There are 97,500 inmates in 68 prisons, an overpopulation of 50,000 inmates over the capacity of the prisons, according to the INPE. In addition, 169 prison guards have tested positive for the virus and seven died. Cm/fj/llu ——– ————————————————– —