Lime.- The government of Peru extended Thursday until May 10 the quarantine mandatory after the medical college suggested the need to extend it because the country is “at a time of great transferability” of the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice plans the release of some 3,000 prisoners in the country’s overcrowded prisons, especially elderly convicts and inmates with babies or pregnant women, to prevent the spread of the disease.

The government of President Martín Vizcarra published in the official gazette El Peruano the conditions that prisoners must meet to obtain this benefit. The most important is not having committed serious crimes.

The 68 prisons, with overcrowding of 138%, are the perfect places for the transmission of the new coronavirus according to epidemiologists. So far in Peru 13 prisoners have died and 500 are infected out of a total of 572 deaths and 20,914 infections of COVID-19.

Amid the overcrowding, prison guards have a difficult job: avoiding catching and stifling riot attempts motivated by concerns about the virus.

The pardons will be carried out gradually as each case is reviewed, according to the state prison agency.

Powerful prisoners who are not sentenced, but who are investigated in large corruption cases, have taken the opportunity to request their release.

César Villanueva, a former Prime Minister of President Vizcarra, accomplished his mission earlier this month; while Keiko Fujimori, the imprisoned leader of the opposition Popular Force party, is processing a release request that she also requested for her prisoner father, former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000).

Keiko is under investigation for allegedly receiving bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and her father is sentenced to 25 years for murder.

For its part, Chile is still unable to control a serious outbreak of coronavirus in the Puente Alto prison, south of Santiago, which has registered 181 infections between guards and prisoners in less than a month, during which time four riot and escape attempts have been reported. In the last one, which occurred the day before, inmates held five guards hostage for a couple of hours.

Health Minister Jaime Mañalich reported that “a significant number” of the 1,100 inmates at the prison will be transferred to other jails and that 15 of the infected are hospitalized, two of them serious.

In Chile, with 11,812 infected and 186 dead, part of the strategy to contain the pandemic consists of putting and lifting the so-called “dynamic quarantines” from one neighborhood to another and carrying out some 5,000 tests a day to detect and isolate the infected.

For his part, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that starting Monday, loans will begin to be given to small entrepreneurs who did not fire employees during the pandemic. According to the director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, 645,000 companies will benefit from a loan of just over 1,000 that must be repaid within three years.

In Mexico, formal jobs are registered with the IMSS, the same occurs when there are layoffs. In this way, the agency was able to obtain data on who did not make layoffs during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, more than 900 Colombians who had not been able to return to the country due to the closure of the airports were repatriated on 12 humanitarian flights in the last four days, the foreign ministry said. None of the passengers had coronavirus, but in any case they were sent to their homes to fulfill a quarantine mandatory 14 days.

Chancellor Claudia Blum ratified the commitment to continue helping at least 2,200 Colombians who are still stranded in different parts of the world.

In Colombia it rules in a quarantine mandatory until May 11 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which has so far left 4,561 affected and 215 deceased.

After receiving 170,000 serological tests from China this week, the Argentine Ministry of Health will begin on Friday to evaluate the proportion of positive people for COVID-19. The research will focus on public transport and in the first stage samples will be taken at the main train stations in Buenos Aires.

In Argentina there are 3,129 infected and 159 deceased.

In Bolivia, a police sergeant died after contracting COVID-19 in the performance of his duties and is the first casualty due to the epidemic among the security forces, said the police commander, General Rodolfo Montero.

However, Bolivia “is below the lowest scenario, although the curve begins to rise,” explained the Director of Epidemiology, Virgilio Prieto. Since the first contagion registered on March 10, the health authorities have reported 632 cases and 40 deaths.

In Ecuador there have been 560 deaths, 11,183 infected and 1,328 recovered, according to health authorities. Guayas province continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the country with 7,502 cases.

In Venezuela, the number of infected people rose to 301, said President Nicolás Maduro.

Thirteen new infected are related to an outbreak detected in a baseball school on Margarita Island, in the island state of Nueva Esparta, where in recent days another 62 cases were reported in that academy.

Nueva Esparta became the state with the most infections by adding 93 cases, Maduro said.

Several people, including the director of the academy, are detained for not obeying the order to suspend activities and submit to a “quarantine“, in force in this South American country since March 16, as part of efforts to break the transmission chain of the coronavirus.

In Latin America there are at least 112,000 infected and more than 4,700 dead.

The coronavirus It has infected more than 2.7 million people and killed more than 190,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.