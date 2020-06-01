Peru, the second country in Latin America with the most infected with covid-19, exceeded 160,000 confirmed cases on Sunday after registering a record number of more than 8,000 infections in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported.

The Andean country registered 8,805 new cases of covid-19, bringing the infections to 164,476, according to a statement from the Ministry.

In Latin America, Peru is only surpassed by Brazil in all registered cases, and is third in number of deaths, behind Brazil and Mexico.

The death toll reached 4,506, in a country of 33 million inhabitants that has its hospital capacity on the brink of collapse, with 8,802 patients hospitalized by the virus, and its semi-paralyzed economy.

In the last 24 hours, 135 people died, a drop from the previous day, when 141 had died.

President Martín Vizcarra announced that his country is in 50% of the fight against covid-19.

“These types of pandemics are complex. They have a long process of growth and then a long process of decrease. We are just 50% of this effort,” he told reporters.

“We are three months away from this process, and in order to conclude it (…) it takes 6 to 8 months,” said the president after visiting a coronavirus patient hospital in the city of Huaraz, about 400 kilometers north of Lime.

Vizcarra arrived in Huaraz to attend a ceremony for the 50th anniversary of one of the most devastating earthquakes in America, of 7.9 magnitude and which left 67,000 dead.

Peru has 77 days of mandatory confinement under a night curfew and closed borders, which did not prevent the pandemic from spreading.

In Lima and the neighboring port of Callao, where a third of the population lives, 70% of infections accumulate, while poor families have trouble buying food after being unemployed.

Four out of 10 Peruvians lost their sources of income due to this pandemic, according to a private study, in a country where labor informality borders 70% of the workforce, according to official figures.

In Peru, the hospital system is on the verge of collapse, particularly in Lima and the Amazon.

“This month of June is going to be a month with many clinical pictures because we have people who tested positive weeks ago,” Chief of Operations Command COVID-19, Pilar Mazzetti, told the América Noticias television channel.