Peru exceeded 8,000 deaths on Sunday from the new coronavirus, a few hours after the reopening of shopping malls on Monday after 99 days of confinement, reported the Ministry of Health.

The number of victims increased to 8,045, an increase of 184 in the last 24 hours, while those infected rose to 254,936, after adding 3,598 cases.

The recovered patients also continue to increase: 141,967 in total with 3,204 new cured, according to the latest daily report from the Peruvian health authorities.

Peru had registered 7,000 deaths last Tuesday. So far in June, the country of 33 million inhabitants has suffered a daily average of 4,800 infections, a figure lower than in May.

It is under this scenario, and when 99 days of confinement will be completed, that the country is headed this Monday to the reopening of the shopping centers that the government authorized on June 15.

The gradual resumption of commercial activities seeks to revive the economy, which slumped by 40% in April.

The Peruvian economy declined 13.1% in the first four months of 2020 and 2.63% in the last 12 months.

The collapse of 40.49% year-on-year in GDP in April reflects an economic collapse that contrasts with the dynamism of activity before the pandemic.

Despite what the daily figures indicate, the Minister of Health, Víctor Zamora, assured that the speed of infection is decreasing.

« Our epidemic shows a decrease (…) the speed of contagion has slowed« , Said the Minister of Health on Tuesday during a virtual conference with the foreign press association.

The current contagion variable is one person, but the goal is to reduce it to zero, added the minister. Peru has overtaken Spain and Italy in the number of confirmed cases and ranks sixth globally.

The country is the second in Latin America in coronavirus cases behind Brazil and third in deaths, after the South American giant and Mexico.

In Peruvian hospitals there were 10,566 patients with covid-19 on Sunday, according to the balance, which has the health system on . of collapse and with oxygen shortages to treat seriously ill patients.

In Lima and the neighboring port of Callao, where a third of the Peruvian population lives, 70% of covid-19 cases accumulate, which has also left more than two million Peruvians without income for having lost their jobs.

Meanwhile, the pandemic is beginning to take its toll on President Martín Vizcarra, whose approval fell to 70% in June, its lowest level since three months ago decreed mandatory national confinement against the new coronavirus, a poll revealed on Wednesday.

