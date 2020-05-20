Doctors, nurses, police, the military and journalists add hundreds of deaths and thousands of COVID-19 infections in Peru, the second country in Latin America with the most cases registered, accumulating nearly 100,000, of which around 3,000 have died from the disease. according to official figures.

Of those dead and infected, the guilds stand out that since the beginning of the emergency and during quarantine have been on the front line against the disease.

There are 26 dead and 1,061 infected doctors, 33 of them connected to artificial respirators in intensive care units (ICU), according to the latest real-time data provided by the Peruvian College of Physicians (CMP), which from the beginning warned of the lack of protection to avoid contagions among its members.

Up to 15 doctors have died in the Amazon region of Loreto, the largest in the country, whose capital Iquitos presents the most dramatic scenario since its two hospitals have collapsed for weeks and lack of oxygen to treat all patients who arrive with respiratory failure. .

In a very similar circumstance is the body of nurses, among whom there are at least 15 dead, including three nurses and 12 nursing technicians, according to the president of the College of Nurses of Peru (CEP) and former Minister of Development, last week. and Social Inclusion, Liliana La Rosa.

Another healthcare group also affected by COVID-19 is medical technology personnel, where there are at least 89 infected, one of them in the ICU.

Police

In the case of the Peruvian National Police (PNP) there are at least 82 dead and more than 4,000 infected, in addition to 500 infected police school cadets in Lima, which forced the facility to be temporarily closed to be disinfected, according to the last week the Interior Minister, Gastón Rodríguez.

To a lesser extent, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has also hit the military forces, with at least 7 deaths, including five members of the Navy and two of the Army, and nearly 1,200 infected, according to data offered by the last week by Defense Minister Walter Martos.

Since the quarantine began on April 16, some 100,000 police officers and around 70,000 military personnel have been deployed in the streets to enforce the confinement, in direct contact with possible COVID-19 infected in the different operations where they detained dozens of thousands of people.

Firefighters and prisoners

Nor have the firefighters been saved, which until this Wednesday register 7 deaths, four of them in Loreto, and about 180 infected, according to its commander general, Larry Lynch, whose namesake son is one of the infected firefighters and is in isolation in the Pan American Villa of Lima.

As a result of this situation, four fire companies in the northern region of La Libertad were forced to temporarily close as all their members were quarantined.

The virus has also been rampant in Peru’s overcrowded prisons, where some 97,500 prisoners are held in 68 jails with a capacity of just over 40,000 inmates, which has caused a wave of violent riots, which in the case of Castro prison Castro, in Lima, claimed the lives of nine inmates.

In prisons at least 1,100 prisoners have contracted the disease, of whom at least 103 have died; and no less than 422 prison officials have also been infected, which has cost the lives of a dozen of them, including Ricardo Piedra, director of the Trujillo prison in the north of the country.

14 teachers and 5 students

The university community of Loreto is also in mourning, since, despite face-to-face classes are suspended, the National University of the Peruvian Amazon (UNAP) has lost 14 teachers and 5 students.

Hundreds of other cases have been detected in the vendors of the markets of the capital of Lima, as the supply centers have become the main source of contagion in the country along with public transport.

Despite the fact that Peru was the first country in Latin America to decree absolute quarantine when only 71 cases had been registered, the disease continued to progress after 10 weeks of confinement and is currently facing the most critical moment, with several regions collapsed and a constant increase in cases. .

The press

Peruvian journalism, which has also been on the streets from day one to cover the advance of the pandemic, has lost 15 members, 10 of them infected while carrying out their journalistic duties, according to the National Journalists Association reported on Tuesday ( ANP) of Peru.

Eleven of them worked independently and four for national companies, which for the union organization reveals the lack of health and job insecurity in the sector, especially for self-employed journalists, who are still in a situation of greater vulnerability.

Again, Loreto is the region with the most deaths of journalists, registering seven, followed by Lima with four, among them the charismatic Mario Bucana, the oldest television cameraman in the sector.

.