Peru defeats Venezuela and awaits rival in the next phase of the Copa América (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Peruvian National Team finished in second place in Group A and secured its place in the direct elimination round of the Copa América Brazil 2021, by beating the Venezuelan National Team 1-0.

By jumping onto the grass, Venezuela was much more solid on the pitch than in previous games thanks to the incorporation of infected footballers and despite having Soteldo on the bench in the first half.

Despite lacking depth, La Vinotinto made several plays and kept the ball on his feet much more emphatically than in the previous three games and enjoyed his best chance in the 17th minute, when Jefferson Savarino fired a powerful shot that the archer Pedro Gallese cleared but did not stop.

The front Sergio CordovaFaster than his defenders, one of whom stumbled, he dived into the plate with an empty goal but his header missed. Peru, who was trying to send balls to their striker Gianluca Lapadula, very alone in front of his rivals, he suffered the injury in the 26th minute of his central Alexander callens, which had to be replaced by Luis Abram.

With the tie on the scoreboard, and the news that came from the duel between Brazil and Ecuador then with a partial local victory that favored both teams, the first 45 minutes were over. As soon as they returned from the locker room, Peru took advantage of Venezuela’s weak point, the set pieces, to open the scoring.

Yosimar Yotún threw a corner kick in the 47th minute that bounced off two Venezuelan defenders before the ball arrived, tempered, at André Carrillo, only in the center of the small area, which only had to push the ball to the back of the nets. Carrillo’s goal is the third from set pieces that Venezuela has conceded in this Copa América. The entrance of Soteldo gave a new spirit to Venezuela, which looked for the Toronto FC star down the side in search of a tie.

However, La Vinotinto once again showed its weaknesses to score a goal and progressively faded until the game fell asleep definitively to close the duel with 0-1. Thus, Venezuela is left out, finishing fifth of five teams in its group with two points, while Peru was second with 7 points, only behind Brazil.