Peru continues to dream of Qatar 2022: heroic triumph in Ecuador to the rhythm of Gianluca Lapadula



Through counterattacks, Peru survived the suffocating Ecuador.

Photo: Jose Jacome / . / .

Peru, which was going through a critical moment in the South American qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, returned to the fight for World Cup quotas with a remarkable away win against Ecuador (1-2). In a game in which the showiness and the beautiful game took a back seat, the sacrifice and team delivery was the key to dreaming about Qatar again in 2022. Coach Ricardo Gareca was right with a great inclusion: that of striker Gianluca Lapadula, determining factor in Peru’s two goals.

Thank you for this joy! ❤️ We returned to the triumph in the always difficult Quito. # UnidosSomosMásPerú # ArribaPerú 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/uVxRQqHxfW – Peruvian Selection 🇵🇪 (@SeleccionPeru) June 8, 2021

The Peruvian team broke a losing streak of eight games without knowing the victory. His last triumph had been against Brazil, in a friendly played in September 2019. It was his first win in the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

Lapadula: the engine of Peru

Gianluca Lapadula received the opportunity to start in Quito and did not miss it. The native of Turin, a Peruvian national, had the responsibility of materializing the counterattacks of the team led by Ricardo Gareca.

At minute 63 ′, an ineffective corner from Ecuador culminated in Peru’s first goal. Lapadula received in the attack zone and drove calmly until he was hand in hand in front of the goalkeeper. Then he unloaded with Christian Cueva, who only pushed the ball.

This is how the first arrived in Quito! 🤩 Lapadula pass and Cueva only had to push it to advance the scoreboard. ⚽ ⏱️ Ecuador 🇪🇨 0-1 🇵🇪 PERU # LaCasaDeLaSelección ❤️ # ClassificatoryxMDeportes 🌎 Also by Movistar Play ▶ ️ https://t.co/0QaBBNQcVV pic.twitter.com/Rjee0f93BA – Movistar Deportes (@MovistarDeporPe) June 8, 2021

The play, somewhat traced, was repeated at minute 88 ′. Ecuador went on the attack in search of a tie, while Peru held on thanks to Gallese’s saves.

The counterattack came, and Lapadula teamed up with the speedy Luis Advíncula, who defined with a powerful shot that could not be cleared by the rival goalkeeper.

Luis Advíncula put the second for Peru, SO WE WANT TO SEE YOU, SELECTION! 🇵🇪 ⚽ ⏱️ Ecuador 🇪🇨 0-2 🇵🇪 PERU # LaCasaDeLaSelección ❤️ # ClassificatoryxMDeportes 🌎 Also by Movistar Play ▶ ️ https://t.co/0QaBBNQcVV pic.twitter.com/XhYxvhi855 – Movistar Deportes (@MovistarDeporPe) June 8, 2021

Ecuador’s discount came through Gonzalo Plata, the player who caused the most imbalance in the Peruvian defense. However, it was too late for Ecuadorian aspirations.

This was Gonzalo Plata’s discount goal for Ecuador. ⚽ ⏱️ Ecuador 🇪🇨 1-2 🇵🇪 PERU # LaCasaDeLaSelección ❤️ # ClassificatoryxMDeportes 🌎 pic.twitter.com/3kYuy4ZIHA – Movistar Deportes (@MovistarDeporPe) June 8, 2021

Gianluca Lapadula He had a performance that will surely give him the right to be one of the starting forwards in the Copa América: 2 assists, 77.8% of passes completed, 3 key passes and a shot on goal. Decisive.

GIANLUCA LAPADULA, the forward who earned his place in the team🇵🇪: ➡️ 2 assists goal

➡️ 29 ball touches

➡️ 18 total passes

➡️ 77.8% passing accuracy

➡️ 4/8 duels won # LaCasaDeLaSelección # ClassificarativasxMDeportes pic.twitter.com/WRHahTvfZL – Movistar Deportes (@MovistarDeporPe) June 8, 2021

If Venezuela does not lose, Peru will finish the day in last position, but with 4 points. The picture is still complicated, but thinking about the World Cup is not unreasonable: the Incas are just three points from the playoff zone (Paraguay, 7 points).

Peru will face the Copa América with renewed spirits. In the World Cup Qualifiers, you will have as opponents to Uruguay and Brazil on the next double date, which will take place in September. Qatar 2022 is possible.