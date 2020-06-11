Bolivia authorizes the use of ivermectin against covid-19 3:53

(CNN Spanish) – The Peruvian Ministry of Health (Minsa) promoted two drugs that lack authorization by health authorities or scientific consensus on their efficacy and safety for covid-19 patients as treatment for the new coronavirus.

The agency said Wednesday in a statement that a member of its expert committee noted that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin “should be indicated, on an outpatient basis in patients at risk, from health centers” and “in early stages”, considering that “It can bring good results.”

Although the bulletin acknowledges that “there is no approved treatment in the world to cure” the disease, it stated that “every effort should be made to reduce the progression of the pandemic,” and acknowledged that the country does not have sufficient hospital capacity. .

Dr. Eduardo Gotuzzo, according to the text, pointed out that these drugs are “safe and represent a serious and potentially effective alternative”, and recalled that they are “very useful” and have been used for decades in the world.

He added that the indication for doctors to prescribe them “under his responsibility” avoids self-medication and allows patient supervision.

“We have to do something, without waiting too long,” said the doctor, quoted by the official document.

Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat or prevent malaria and to treat autoimmune conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Although it is a drug that has been tested to treat coronavirus, there is controversy about its possible effectiveness and about the risks of using it, after last week the magazine The Lancet retracted a study that warned about side effects and including death in covid-19 patients.

For its part, ivermectin is a broad-spectrum antiparasitic agent, approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for certain uses in humans and animals, although prevention or treatment against coronavirus is not one of them. In early May, said authority discouraged its use associated with covid-19 after stating that more studies were needed in this regard.

Peru registered until Tuesday 5,738 people died from the new coronavirus, 203,736 confirmed cases, according to data from the Minsa. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, it is the eighth country with the highest number of infections in this pandemic, which has left at least 412,111 deaths and 7.2 million infections worldwide.