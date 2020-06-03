Coronavirus Vaccine Race it continues to accelerate in several countries of the world and one of them is Peru, where the tests have started on domestic animals. “data-reactid =” 12 “> The coronavirus vaccine race continues at an accelerated pace in several countries of the world and one of them is Peru, where the beginning of the tests has been in domestic animals.

As reported by the Efe agency, this prototype began to be successfully placed first in chickens and will now add alpacas.

The Farvet company is in charge of the research and development of this vaccine, and is a biopharmaceutical dedicated to the manufacture and marketing of a wide range of biological and pharmaceutical products for the animal industry in Peru and Latin America.

Farvet general manager Manolo Fernández explained that three alpacas have received an injection of a protein synthesized in the laboratory so that the animal generates specific antibodies against the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causing the pandemic.

The studies in these pathogen-free alpacas will complement other tests that will be carried out simultaneously in mice with similar conditions, for which it is hoped to obtain conclusive results that support the effectiveness of the vaccine. The next step will be to test it on primates.

The tests with these typical camelids of the Altiplano will last about 28 days, but each week the kinetics of antibody production will be checked. At the same time, the same will be done with the mice.

“We have just proceeded to vaccinate three alpacas as a national symbol and to complement the nanoantibody production project,” said the manager in relation to alpacas.

The protein injected in alpacas was designed together with the Bioinformatics and Molecular Biology Laboratory of the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia (UPCH), in charge of Dr. Mirko Zimic, who used several sequences from the virus genome, including one from Peru of an isolated strain by the National Institute of Health (INS).

Peru began testing its vaccine for COVID-19 in alpacas