Peru became the ninth country in the world with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 this Friday, after accumulating 187,400, in a day in which daily infections reached a new global record of almost 130,000, while the entire continent of America borders the figure of 170,000 dead.

Data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that the global peak of a pandemic that affects 6.51 million people and that has killed 387,298 people on the planet, is still far from being reached, 90% of them concentrated between Europe (with more than 182,000 deaths) and America, the region with the highest number of cases (3.08 million) and with nearly 170,000 deaths.

In Latin America alone, there have been more than 1.1 million infections and more than 58,900 deaths.

Peru, according to official data from the South American country, overtook Germany by reaching the 187,400 infected, of whom 5,162 have died, and is very close to reaching France, which has 190,180 cases.

In Chile, the Ministry of Health reported a new record number of 92 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 1,448, while a further 4,207 infections were counted in the last day, increasing the count global to 122,499

The Undersecretary of Health, Paula Daza, specified that within the total of deaths, 72 correspond to the new criterion of deaths whose death certificates relate the deceased to COVID-19 despite the fact that there is no positive PCR test result for the disease at time to die.

In Nicaragua, the former opposition deputy Alberto Lacayo, a member of the pharmaceutical union in Nicaragua, said this Friday that the lack of evidence of COVID-19 is causing a shortage of medicines for certain diseases in the country, especially those related to pain, fever, and respiratory or digestive systems.

“Since the tests are not being done, and private hospitals have been prohibited from bringing the tests, then there is an excessive consumption of medicine, because for any common flu, the doctor, in order not to risk it, prescribes the treatment as if it were a coronavirus, “Lacayo told Efe.

In Argentina, where there are more than 19,500 infected and 615 dead, the authorities gave some details on how the extension of the quarantine will be from Monday to June 28, especially in the city of Buenos Aires, one of the main sources of infection.

The capital government pointed out that the inhabitants of the city will be able to run to exercise without wearing a mask.

“We are going to ask them to wear masks because they can be detrimental to health in more intense aerobic activities,” said the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós.

For less demanding physical activities, such as walking, cycling or skating, the mandatory use of the mask will continue.

In the Argentine capital, the opening of clothing and footwear stores in areas of moderate circulation will also be allowed from Monday, with very strict standards of distance and hygiene that include the prohibition of using fitting rooms. Those premises were exempt from the relaxation of the quarantine allowed to most businesses weeks ago.

Meanwhile, adult walks with children will be extended during the weekends and religious institutions will be able to transmit their services via the internet.

The authorities also specified that in the rest of the country, where the spread of the coronavirus is much more limited, different industrial activities will resume and the opening of gastronomic venues, gyms, swimming pools, yoga centers and popular libraries will be allowed with due social distancing. .

However, President Alberto Fernández told the press that his guard should not be let down. He pointed out that the country is in the “worst moment” and that the possibility of stopping the current amount of 900 daily infections “depends on the attitude” of the citizens.

Brazil is already the second country most affected by the coronavirus in the world.

In Bolivia, in the first week of the reopening of activities in most of the country, the number of cases increased, so the regional authorities analyze whether the confinement should be re-implemented.

The Ministry of Health reported that the most populated cities such as Santa Cruz, Beni and Cochabamba continue to be at greatest risk, while the incidence of infections decreased in ten intermediate cities. At the same time, the authorities have pointed out that many people hide their symptoms so as not to be isolated and only go to hospitals when the disease is already highly developed.

Meanwhile, interim President Jeanine Áñez was the target of criticism after she ordered that the ministries of Cultures, Sports and Communication be eliminated and become part of other State portfolios in order to save costs and use these funds to combat the coronavirus.

As of Thursday night, 12,245 infections and 415 deaths were reported.

The number of cases in Brazil reached 330,890 on Friday, ranking only behind the United States, which has more than 1.5 million infections.

In Colombia it was reported that the biosecurity protocols agreed between the government and the Catholic Church would be ready before July 1, when the quarantine ends. It was announced that only 30% of the parishioners would be enabled to enter the more than 5,700 churches throughout the country and at different times to avoid crowds, in addition to a distance of two meters and with masks without exception of people.

Colombia has more than 45 million Catholics. Masses are currently broadcast via the internet.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health noted that Friday was the second consecutive day in which infections have increased the most, with 1,515, after the day before more than 1,700 were detected. The total amounts to 36,635 infected and 1,145 deceased.

In Guatemala, Health Minister Hugo Monroy indicated that positive cases of contagion in the country reached 6,269, plus 216 deaths. Of the 340 municipalities in the country, 146 are free of the virus, he added.

In Ecuador, one of the most affected countries on the continent, the authorities confirmed that there is a gap of 5,700 deaths.

In Nicaragua only the Government is authorized to carry out COVID-19 tests. The Ministry of Health has denied import permits for these tests to private hospitals, clinics and laboratories.

Likewise, the US ambassador to the Central American country, Kevin Sullivan, reported that the pandemic is already affecting diplomats in the Central American country and called on the Americans to follow the recommendations of the local medical union, including voluntary quarantine.

“It can no longer be denied: COVID-19 expands and affects everyone, including US citizens and diplomats,” Sullivan said on his Twitter account.

In Venezuela, the reactivation of some economic activities was extended for two more days as part of the quarantine flexibility scheme that has been in force for two and a half months, said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

Initially, from June 1, the government imposed a plan to reactivate ten sectors for five days and then close for ten days.

Rodríguez said in a television broadcast that, given the “good development” of the scheme, President Nicolás Maduro decided to modify the plan and set seven days of partial opening for seven days of closure.

The flexibilization process included the construction, banking, chemical, textile and shoe industries, transport, and some commercial and service activities.

The vice president indicated that Maduro is weighing the incorporation of other sectors into the plan to make economic activities more flexible.

The number of infections rose to 2,145 with the report of 58 new cases, of which 48 are related to travelers from neighboring countries, three are indigenous to the Pemon ethnic group and seven are inhabitants of the states of Aragua, Mérida and Miranda, reported Rodríguez.

