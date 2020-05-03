Crucial economic sectors in Peru, such as mining, industry and construction, will resume their activities gradually from May, after having been paralyzed since mid-March due to quarantine by the coronavirus, the government said on Sunday.

The decree, published in the official daily El Peruano, establishes that it will be possible to resume exploration, storage and transportation in mining, as well as construction projects of national interest and hydrocarbons.

Mining accounts for 60% of all exports from Peru, the world’s second largest copper producer.

For the resumption of activities, in a first phase of four monthly until August, companies must implement sanitary protocols to avoid contagions, which will be inspected, according to the decree.

The measure also includes the gradual resumption of production in the agricultural sector, industrial fishing and metal-mechanics, among other activities. In relation to construction, it includes real estate, infrastructure, sanitation, transportation and communications projects.

“It is necessary to begin social and economic recovery and, therefore, it is a priority to address the transition to a resumption of activities that incorporates precautions and protective measures to prevent contagions and minimize the risk of a return of the disease”, says the decree.

Peru extended the quarantine until May 10 and to mitigate its effects, announced a historic economic stimulus plan equivalent to 12% of GDP.

The number of infected people in the country rose to 42,534 on Saturday, while deaths from the coronavirus reached 1,200, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

See too:

Alligator ‘takes advantage’ of human quarantine and invades backyard in the USA; Look

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

