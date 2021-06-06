Peru 2021 Second Round Elections in the USA: See Here How and When to Vote for Keiko Fujimori or Pedro Castillo Fuerza Popular or Peru Libre in the United States | Elections Peru 2021 | Peru 2021 | Vote in New Jersey | Vote in Florida | Vote in New York | Peru presidential elections second round in the US | US | EU

Peru 2021 elections in USA | This Sunday, July 6, Peruvians again, whether they are in the country or abroad, will have to decide who to choose as President of the Republic for the next five years in this second round. Here we provide you with when, how and where to vote from the United States.

The Peruvian authorities, in a coordinated effort between the consulates, the ONPE and the JNE, have managed to locate 23 voting places in total among the 17 states of the USA and one in Puerto Rico, since the country with the largest number of Peruvians is in United States. According to the ONPE, after counting the results of the first round, in the USA there are a total of 309,602 eligible voters.

When will the presidential elections be held Peru second round 2021

The 2021 Elections of the second round will be held this Sunday, June 6 from 8 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon, following all the health regulations dictated by the US authorities for the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to vote in New Jersey, Florida, New York and other areas of the USA

To know your polling place, consult the ONPE link about the location of the Consular Office, stadium or Embassy, ​​you have to vote as well as the polling station number and if you were elected as a polling station member or alternate. Here we give you the addresses of the polling places for each state:

Where to vote in ATLANTA, GEORGIA for the 2021 Peru presidential elections

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

LATIN AMERICAN ASSOCIATION

2750 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Where to vote in BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS for the 2021 Peru Presidential Elections

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

SAINT ANTHONY OF PADUA PARISH

12 Properzi Way, Somerville, Massachusetts, 02143

Where to vote in CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

EMBASSY SUITES BY HILTON CHARLOTTE

4800 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28217

Where to vote in CHICAGO, ILLINOIS for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

The Congress Plaza Hotel & Convention Center

520 South Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60605

Where to vote in DALLAS for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

DALLAS COLLEGE BROOKHAVEN

3939 Valley View Ln, Farmers Branch, TX 75244

Where to vote in DENVER – AURORA – COLORADO for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

Radisson Hotel Denver – Aurora

3155 S Vaughn Way, Aurora, CO 80014

Where to vote in HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

Howell Cheney Technical High School

791 Middle Turnpike W, Manchester, CT 06040

Where to vote in HOUSTON, TEXAS for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

KEPPEL BUILDING

5177 Richmond Ave, Floor 2, Houston, TX 77056

Where to vote in LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

SANTA ANITA PARK CONVENTION CENTER

LOT B – GATE 3

Santa Anita Park Lot B, Gate 3 Arcadia CA 91007

Where to vote in MIAMI, FLORIDA for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

Miami Beach Convention Center

1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

For Peruvians in Miami who are going to vote, remember that the use of a mask will be mandatory and if you do not have it, you will not be able to access your right to vote.

Where to vote in NEW YORK, NY for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

Venue NYC

345 Butler Street, Brooklyn, 11217

Where to vote in NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

Propeller Business Center

4035 Washington Ave, New Orleans LA, 70125

Where to vote in OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

CATHOLIC CHARITIES

1232 N Classen Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Where to vote in PHOENIX, ARIZONA for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

HONORARY CONSULATE OF PERU IN PHOENIX

6242 E Arbor Avenue, Meza, Arizona AR85206

Where to vote in SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH for the 2021 Peru presidential elections

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

SHERATON HOTEL

150 West 500 South, Salt Lake City, 84101

Where to vote in SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

MALL WONDER OF THE AMERICAS, SUITE A42, FIRST FLOOR

4522 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

Where to vote in SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

LCT Bayside Pavilion

640 Marina Pkwy, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Where to vote in SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM

99 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA, 94102

Where to vote in SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

HEADQUARTERS OF THE NATIONAL GUARD OF PUERTO RICO

100 Calle General Esteves San Juan, Puerto Rico 00902

Where to vote in SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

MEADOWLANDS EXPOSITION CENTER

355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, New Jersey, 07094.

Where to vote in SEATTLE, WASHINGTON for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

ST JOHN’S CHURCH – EAGAN HALL

120 N 79th St, Seattle, WA 98103

Where to vote in TAMPA, FLORIDA for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

Tampa Convention Center

333 S Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602

Where to vote in WASHINGTON DC for the presidential elections of Peru 2021

8:00 AM 4:00 PM

VOTING PLACE:

FEDEX FIELD

1600 Fedex Way, Landover, Maryland 20785

Requirements to participate in second round elections Peru 2021 if I am in the USA

The requirements to vote in the Peru 2021 presidential elections are as follows:

DNI

Be of legal age or an emancipated minor (due to being married or having a profession). If you turned 18 on Election Day, you are also required to vote. In the case of those over 70 years of age, voting is optional.

Not being serving a custodial sentence and if you had it, having communicated it to Reniec in a timely manner.

Until what time can I go to vote in the second round elections in Peru if I live in the USA

The Second Round Peru 2021 elections will be held this Sunday, June 6 from 8 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon, following all the sanitary regulations dictated by the US authorities for the COVID-19 pandemic. However, modifications may arise according to local authorities.