“Personalized” Cancer Vaccine: Mount Sinai Researchers Make Revolutionary Breakthrough

The development of a cancer vaccine is underway, and although it may sound like fiction, the truth is that Mount Sinai Hospital researchers they report that they are carrying out the process of developing and testing a personalized cancer vaccine.

This vaccine treats forms of the disease, which also include lung and bladder cancer. They appear to be safe and helpful for patients who are at high risk of recurrence.

How the vaccine works

“The cancer vaccine normally combines specific tumor targets that the immune system can learn to recognize and attack to prevent cancer recurrence, “says Thomas Marron, a specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital, in an article published in Study Finds.

It is true that immunotherapy has revolutionized cancer treatment, yet many patients do not experience a clinical response with these treatments. The vaccine contributes precisely to this.

Research suggests that the vaccine will be more effective, the less spread the disease is. Photo: Shutterstock

The vaccine also contains a adjuvant that preparesl immune system so that efficiency is maximized. Thus, the answer would be much more immediate.

The personalized cancer vaccine It is created from the tumor sequence and germline DNA and tumor RNA from each individual patient.

In this sense, the team that created the vaccine noted the specific target of each patient’s tumor. So this helped give them a better idea of ​​whether the immune system would respond positively and recognize the targets of the vaccine.

Implementation of the vaccine

With the help of a program, the group of researchers were able to identify and prioritize immunogenic targets to synthesize and add them to each vaccine.

After six months of cancer treatment, each patient who participated in this trial received 10 doses of your personalized vaccine.

This was delivered through an immunostimulant. According to one of the researchers, this is a synthetic and stabilized RNA, capable of activating multiple innate immune receptors.

Thus, it becomes the appropriate adjuvant to induce immune responses against tumor neoantigens.

Although the vaccine has been implemented in the metastatic setting, research indicates that the immunotherapies are usually more effective in patients whose cancer is less spread.

The response in this first stage has been favorable, and the vaccine is still being tested to improve it and thus prevent people with a tendency to suffer from cancer or relapse, from being able to avoid it.

Despite modern scientific advances, we still the exact origin of the cancer is not known. But it is a very interesting step to combat it if the vaccine can be effective.

Cancer prevention is important to avoid it, and a timely treatment it is key to preventing it from developing and spreading throughout the body. That is why medical check-ups and screenings are important.

