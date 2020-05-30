Google Play Store It currently has a large number of curious applications, such as the one that allows you create your own deepfakes, another with which translate real-world objects to Photoshop by taking a photo and one Cacerolapp, the app they use to protest in casseroles. But the application store also has other apps that are very useful, and today we bring you one with which you can personalize your Android mobile with one of the most practical widgets that we have seen this week.

Is about Planner & calendar in clock widget, an application that serves as a time planner that visually displays a list of cases, events and tasks to do each day in a twelve-hour pie chart. An app that will help the user sharpen the sense of time and visualize the day, as the description of this application in the Google Play Store says.

Its operation is simple. In short, it is a kind of hourly calendar, a subject timer that helps the user to organize his time well to take better advantage of the hours of each day. The most curious thing is its appearance, since it presents a list of tasks on a calendar clock. That is, it is shown as a pie chart in the app and in the device widget. On the one hand, events are sectors, the duration of which can be clearly monitored to follow what is planned.

Plan your day and keep your calendar tasks up to date with this useful application

Combining the clock with the calendar provides an incredibly visual representation of to-do, allowing the user to effectively plan and calculate the day. The widget automatically updates events and times on the smartphone screen once a minute and after new tasks appear on the calendar. It should also be noted that said app requires a google calendar And it can be paired with smart watches.

Without a doubt it is a perfect application for a perfect daily planning to carry out the pending tasks of each day. In addition, it also serves to keep an accounting and follow-up of working hours, class schedules or to schedule the day with homework and other activities, such as sports activities or meals, among many others. If you need a little order in your day to day, try this application by clicking on the button below these lines.

