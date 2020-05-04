A few days ago we told you how to personalize your mobile in the darkest style. This time we change the subject, looking for the simplest possible design. We bring a perfect launcher for lovers of minimalism.

Before Launcher is one of the best applications that you can download if you want a hassle-free experience. East minimalist launcher It will make everything much easier, it can even help the addiction that many have to their smartphone.

Your mobile could not be easier

This curious launcher divides the interface of your device into 3 different desks. As central, a screen where you can have up to 12 predetermined applications. The objective is that they are those essential apps that you use every day and above all that they do not take up too much space, remember that we are looking for something minimalist. The 8 that come by default are a good number.

On the right you will find the rest of the applications, ordered in a list. You will have the possibility to classify them alphabetically, by use, by installation date and even by size. You also have a simple search engine and, in the upper right, the launcher settings.

Although there are still things that are in beta, in this section you will find several options to play with the design. You can change the main color, also the size and tones of the text. In addition, you can select an icon pack for maximum customization.

On the left, a desktop where your notifications will be displayed. Before Launcher is also minimalist in this regard, it has several filters so that only the notifications that really interest you are shown. They will be arranged in notifications activated, deactivated and do not disturb.

It may interest you: Do you like Rick and Morty? Personalize your smartphone with one of the most fashionable series

This customization can be perfect for those who are looking for spend fewer hours glued to the smartphone. You will have at your fingertips the applications you use the most, with a desktop that will filter notifications to avoid unnecessary distractions. It is completely free, you just have to give the button we leave you to try it.

Follow Andro4all