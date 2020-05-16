Throughout this year, President Jair Bolsonaro made a series of changes in his personal security, including the promotion of those responsible for the area, as revealed on Friday (15) the ‘Jornal Nacional’ of TV Globo. Two ordinances and a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Union call into question the version presented by the President of the Republic that the complaints exposed during the ministerial meeting on April 22 referred to problems with the team that takes care of his security, and not the an attempt to interfere with the Federal Police.

“I have tried to change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro officially and I did not succeed. This is over. I will not wait f … my whole slutty family, or my friend, because I cannot change someone from security at the end of the line who belongs to the structure. He will change; if he cannot change, change his boss; he cannot change the boss, change the minister. And that’s the end. We are not here to joke, “Bolsonaro said at the meeting, according to a transcript sent to the Supreme Federal Attorney General (AGU).

The meeting with ex-minister Sérgio Moro and other assistants is a key part of the investigation that is being processed at the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and ascertains whether Bolsonaro tried to interfere politically in the PF. The Attorney General’s Office, which defends the president in the case, is against the full disclosure of the discussions that took place at the meeting. The final decision to lift the secrecy will be taken by Minister Celso de Mello next week.

According to reports from people who watched the video, the president called the Federal Police superintendence in Rio “security in Rio”. Bolsonaro claims, on the other hand, that he referred to his personal security, which is done by the Institutional Security Office (GSI).

However, on March 26, almost a month before the April meeting, General André Laranja Sá Correa – then director of the GSI’s Presidential Security Department – was promoted by Bolsonaro to hold the position of Commander of the 8th Motorized Infantry Brigade .

The leadership of the Presidential Security Department ended up with the then deputy, Gustavo Suarez, promoted to the post of the office. Among the duties of the department are “to ensure the personal security of the President of the Republic, the Vice President of the Republic and their families”.

A third exchange involving the president’s personal security took place in Rio de Janeiro. An ordinance of February 28, two months before the April ministerial meeting, put Lt. Col. Rodrigo Garcia Otto to serve as chief in the representative office in Rio de Janeiro of the Presidential Security and Coordination Office of the GSI. These three exchanges show that the president had no problems making changes in the area.

The report sought the advice of the Presidency of the Republic and the GSI, which have not yet spoken. The space is open for demonstrations.

