Personal data of more than 530 million Facebook users are leaked on the Internet



In 2019, Facebook registered an error in its systems that allowed millions of its users’ phone numbers to be extracted.

A user of a hacking forum has posted the phone numbers and personal details of millions of Facebook users for free on the Internet.

Among the data that have been exposed in the network are phone numbers, Facebook passwords, full names, locations, dates of birth, and in some cases email addresses.

Cybersecurity experts have warned that leaked data could provide valuable information to hackers who use it to steal information and impersonating or scamming people into giving up their login credentials, according to Alon Gal, chief technology officer for cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, which discovered the leaked data.

Gal first discovered the leaked data in January, when a user from the same hacking forum announced an automated bot. that could provide the phone numbers of hundreds of millions of Facebook users for a fee.

“Leaking users’ personal information is a huge breach of trust and must be dealt with accordingly,” Gad told Reuters.

Now the whole set of information of more than 533 million Facebook users has been published in the hacking forum for freewhat makes it available to anyone with basic knowledge of data management.

So far the Facebook company has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

This is not the first time that the phone numbers of a large number of Facebook users have been exposed online. A vulnerability discovered in 2019 allowed millions of people’s phone numbers to be obtained from Facebook’s servers in violation of its terms of service. Facebook said that bug was fixed in August of that year.

Facebook pledged to take action against massive data theft, after Cambridge Analytica collected data from 80 million users, violating Facebook’s terms of service, to target political ads to voters in the 2016 election.

Although there is not much that Facebook can do, in case you have a Facebook account It is time to be aware of possible attacks of phishing or fraud that criminals can use your personal data.

