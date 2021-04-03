Personal data of more than 500 million Facebook users are filtered, 10 million in Spain

Personal data of more than 553 million users of Facebook have been leaked. Among the compromised information are full names, dates of birth, locations, biography posts. In some cases, email addresses.

Personal data leakage affects users in more than 106 countries, including 32 million from the United States, 11 million from the United Kingdom, 10 million from Spain, 6 million from India, among others. Business Insider claims that it has reviewed a sample of the leaked data and found matches that, at least in that part, argue that it is real data.

Alon Gal, cybercrime firm chief technology officer Hudson rock, discovered this Saturday that the leaked data was published in a free forum. The specialist explains that the database was created in January based on a vulnerability that made it possible to discover the phone number of users of Facebook. It was offered at a low price in different forums, but now it has been published completely free.

Leaked Facebook data could be used by hackers

In early 2020 a vulnerability that enabled seeing the phone number linked to every Facebook account was exploited, creating a database containing the information 533m users across all countries. It was severely under-reported and today the database became much more worrisome 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ryQ5HuF1Cm – Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) January 14, 2021

“A database of that size that contains private information, such as phone numbers of many of the users of Facebook. It would undoubtedly lead to some exploiting them for social engineering attacks or hacking attempts, ”Gal told Insider.

Director of Hudson rock ensures that even if the data is already leaked, Facebook should notify users to prevent other related security problems. “People who sign up for a company like Facebook trust them with their data and Facebook is supposed to treat it with the utmost respect,” Gal added.

Until now, Facebook has not commented on the leak. massive data. However, it is not the first time that the company led by Mark Zuckerberg it is embroiled in security concerns. In 2019, a vulnerability in the servers of the social network exposed the phone numbers and other data of more than 419 million users on the network.

