Personal data of 92% of Linkedin users are for sale on the internet



The hacked information from Linkedin is being offered since June 22 to the highest bidder.

Photo: Sora Shimazaki / Pexels

The security website Restore Privacy disclosed that the Personal data of more than 700 million LinkedIn users is for sale in a hacking forum.

Full names, phone numbers, physical addresses and more is available to hackers who could execute different attacks related to identity theft.

The medium points out that This is one of the largest LinkedIn data breaches to date and that after analyzing the data and contacting the seller, everything seems to indicate that the information is authentic and is linked to real users.

RestorePrivacy notes that LinkedIn has confirmed to them via email that the data was obtained from their servers, as well as other sources.

On June 22, a user of a popular hacker forum announced the sale of data from 700 million accounts from LinkedIn with information from:

– Emails

– Complete names

– Telephone numbers

– Physical addresses

– Geolocation records

– LinkedIn username and profile URL

– Personal and professional experience / background

– Genders

– Other social media accounts and usernames

The seller points out that the database on offer contains the information of 700 million accounts, which represents the 92% of the 756 million users that make up the total associated with Linkedin.

RestorePrivacy explains that the data was obtained by exploiting the LinkedIn API to collect information that people upload to the site.

The labor social network, for its part, points out that its “Initial investigation has discovered that this data was pulled from LinkedIn and other websites”.

While the LinkedIn leak does not contain financial records or login credentials, for RestorePrivacy those affected are exposed to:

– Identity Theft

– Phishing attempts

– Social engineering attacks

– Account hacking

The site warns that cybercriminals can use the information found in the leaked files with other data to create complete and detailed profiles of your potential victims.

On the other hand, criminals can make use of available data to gain access to other accounts, since they have names, emails and personal information of real users.

