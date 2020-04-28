Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers It is the direct sequel to a title considered to be one of the best RPGs of recent times by a large community of players and, for the moment, has only been released in Japan. However, there are many Western players who are also wishing they could play this continuation and this may become a reality, since Koei Tecmo’s latest financial report for the fiscal year (which has developed this game together with Atlus) would have confirmed that work is already being done on its location.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers would already be being brought to the West

Alarms jump to the minimum when it comes to Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers and his location for the West, and it is completely normal, since the first title of this fifth story left the bar more than high. Thus, the last report of the fiscal year of Koei Tecmo would have confirmed that work would already be done to reach our territory, where it is indicated that it continues planned the location for the foreigner, although this would only mean that he would arrive outside Japan, not that he would arrive in the West. In addition, this information must be added to what was already known that the copyright mark of the game in Japan indicates the name as «Persona 5 Strikers», which would be the name of its western version, and also to the question of the Poll asking players about their interest in this sequel (which a server has marked as being very interested, after a few (many) hours in the city of Tokyo from Persona 5 Royal). And you, would you like to visit different locations in Japan together with the diverse group of Ghost Thieves and their People?

