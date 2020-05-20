By Sebastian Quiroz

05/20/2020 8:02 am

Persona 5 is considered one of the best games of 2017 and one of GOTY’s favorite candidates that year. So it shouldn’t come as a big surprise to hear that editing Royal, which went on sale in late March 2020, It is considered a top seller for SEGA.

Persona 5 was already quite a popular game on the market, so releasing a definitive version with more content is the perfect formula for success. However, the big news here is the huge increase in digital sales. Considering the times we live in, this shouldn’t be that shocking. Still, it is likely that this number of copies was not in SEGA’s initial plans.

This is what SEGA commented in its financial report:

In addition, in the ‘Persona’ series, ‘Persona 5 Royal’ began selling in the United States and Europe on March 31, achieving record sales. While physical sales were restricted, the proportion of digital sales increased significantly and remains strong in fiscal year 2013/3 (fiscal year ending March 2021). ”

Despite the great success of the game, neither SEGA nor Atlus have provided any kind of specific number, Both companies have limited themselves to commenting that Persona 5 Royal has reached “record sales” in the West. In its first month in Japan, the game had sold more than 400,000 copies. This title also topped the sales charts in Taiwan and South Korea. Additionally, it was in the top ten for the UK and United States charts during its first few weeks.

Via: Central Person.

