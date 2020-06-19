Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Persona 4 Golden came to PC a week ago after years of yelling from the supreme platform community. As you can imagine, this means that it was not a launch that went unnoticed. In fact, he’s breaking it on Steam.

Through a statement, ATLUS announced that Persona 4 Golden has been a hit on Steam. He also took the opportunity to thank the entire community that allowed this launch to succeed in the way it did.

« On behalf of everyone at ATLUS, we want to thank the entire Persona 4 Golden community for making the Steam launch a success! » The company said in the statement.

While there is no exact sales figure, there are several details that show us that Persona 4 Golden was a hit on Steam. We say this since in its first days in the market it managed to dominate the popularity charts of the platform.

On the other hand, according to SteamCharts figures, Persona 4 Golden had a peak of 29,984 concurrent users, thus breaking the record for the largest number of users connected in a JRPG. It is worth mentioning that this figure does not take into account JRPG that is an MMO.

ATLUS has a favor to ask its fans

In its statement, ATLUS not only thanked the fans, but also had to ask them for a favor. What happens is that, although the game has been on the market for several years, the reality is that there are several people who have not yet played it. This is why the company asked fans to avoid sharing the ending without spoiler warning.

“Although the game has been available for several years, for some this will be the first time that they will explore Inaba and solve the mystery of the Midnight Channel. Given the narrative nature of the game, we ask that you avoid sharing the ending and please add a spoiler warning for any important scenes you want to upload to the internet or streme, « the company said.

Steam 版 『ペ ル ソ ナ ４ ザ ・ ゴ ー ル デ ン』 動画 配 信 ガ イ ド ラ イ ン に つ い て の お 知 ら せ # P4G pic.twitter.com/QqFoE8wLGS – モ ル ガ ナ _ ペ ル ソ ナ 広 報 (@p_kouhou) June 19, 2020

And you, what do you think about this? Did you expect Persona 4 Golden to be so successful on PC? Tell us in the comments.

Persona 4 Golden is available for PC and PlayStation Vita. You can know more about this RPG by clicking here.