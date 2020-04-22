Former Central Bank President Persio Arida debates with economist Eduardo Giannetti the economic situation in Brazil under the impact of the coronavirus in the opening panel of the 6th edition of Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT.

The meeting, which this year has a partnership state, is organized by the Brazilian community of students in Boston, in the United States, to promote the debate among leaders of the country. This 6th edition will be held by videoconference because of the covid-19 pandemic. O state will provide exclusive coverage on their platforms.

4/23

Role of the Stateat 7pm

What is the role of the State in combating the effects of the current crisis?

Ana Paula Vescovi, Laura Carvalho, Flavia Piovesan and Flávia Oliveira (moderation)

4/25

Hack Brasil – Brazil Conference startups competitionat 10 am; As part of this event, we will have the following session

Startups environment in Brazil, at 11am

Mate Pencz (Loft), Luiz Ribeiro (General Atlantic) and Santiago Fossatti (Kaszek, moderation)

4/27

Inequality – Session 1, at 11 am

Study of economic inequality and impact of Covid-19

Michael Kremer (2019 Nobel Prize in Economics)

Inequality – Session 2, at 7 pm

Covid-19 and economic inequality in Brazil

Luciano Huck, Felipe Rigoni and Kátia Maia

4/28

Foreign policyat 7pm

Brazilian foreign policy: present and future

Aloysio Nunes, Celso Amorim, Celso Lafer, Hussein Kalout, Rubens Ricupero and Vera Magalhães (moderation)

1/5

Brazil Conference Ambassador Programat 5 pm

10 young Brazilians with social impact projects selected by the conference will be interviewed by Pedro Bial

5/5

How do we become a reformist state ?, at 7 pm

Rodrigo Maia, Paulo Hartung, Marcos Mendes and Eliane Cantanhêde (moderation)

7/5

The challenges of the States in the Crisis, at 19h

João Doria (SP), Helder Barbalho (PA) and Renato Casagrande (ES) and Andreza Matais (moderation)

