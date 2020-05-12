Jackie Nava, the first female champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), was in 2007 about to leave boxing because for more than six months she did not find a fight, however, perseverance, the quality with which the ‘Princess Azteca ‘describes his legacy, prevented it from happening.

This was one of the four occasions in which the former super rooster world champion was able to leave the ring due to not receiving support from the promoters. “I want to be remembered as a persevering fighter, without this quality I would have retired at least four times. I made my mark as a boxer thanks to not giving up and continuing despite the difficulties,” she explained to Efe.

Nava, one of the top stars in Mexican women’s boxing, will end her career this year. Before leaving the ring, the 40-year-old gladiator will face Mariana ‘Barbie’ Juárez, a fight that she has been denied in her more than 18-year career.

“I cannot retire without facing the ‘Barbie’; the fight has heated up, you loved we have long and successful races. It is going to happen, but it has to be scheduled so that both she and I can train at ease. We just wait so that the conditions are met, “he added.

The combat between Nava and Juárez was scheduled for May 9, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it.

Boxing remains paused by the health contingency, however, Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the WBC, this week presented a protocol to resume it behind closed doors from June.

Before the match with Juárez, Nava has a proposal to get into the ring behind closed doors with an opponent to be determined. It would be in June or July and while that is confirmed he keeps training at home.

“The fight against Juárez took a long time to be negotiated with the promoters and the television stations, it was an economic issue. Both she and I deserve a fair payment,” added Nava.

The former world bantamweight champion assured that her payment for boxing against Juárez will be close to one million pesos ($ 42,267), far from her best bags.

Despite the difficulties, Nava has a hard time leaving boxing, although she already sees who her substitute could be, the silver medalist at the 2018 Central American Games Crisna Álvarez, who seeks to attend Tokyo 2020.

“Crisna is a focused girl, she knows what she wants. She trained with my husband in Rosarito (Baja California, Mexico), she is very good, it depends a lot on how she leads her career. I see her with charisma to attract attention,” explained the architect. .

When she leaves boxing, the Mexican plans to continue supporting women in her gym to become professionals, in addition to giving conferences and promoting her sportswear brand.

“Now I see that there are more stellar women’s fights on television, although the pay is still lower. There is a way to go; I see many lively girls, they must realize that it is not only being a world champion, but continuing to make history so that the people recognize them, “he concluded.

