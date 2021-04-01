Perseverance takes a panoramic HD image from its landing site

NASA’s Mars 2020 mission rover, Perseverance, has taken its first high definition image from its landing site in the Jezero crater on Mars.

The photograph was taken on February 21 with the instrument Mastcam-Z, a camera located on Percy’s mast or ‘head’. This is the second panorama taken by the rover since its arrival on the planet, after taking another similar photograph on February 20 with lower quality navigation cameras.

The Mastcam-Z instrument is a dual camera system that allows you to zoom, take HD videos, panoramic color snapshots and 3D images of the Martian surface. With it, the robot can provide comprehensive details of distant and near objects.

These cameras will help the scientific team assess the geological history and the weather conditions of the Jezero crater, while it will allow to identify rocks and sediments that need a more precise evaluation by other instruments of the rover.

The new panoramic photo, composed of 142 images, reveals the crater rim and cliff face of an ancient river delta. This instrument can reveal details as small as three to five millimeters near the vehicle, and two to three meters for distant objects.

Mastcam-Z principal investigator Jim Bell of the Arizona State University School of Earth and Space Exploration notes that Perseverance is “at a sweet spot” on Mars, “where you see similar characteristics of the sites of landing of Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity ”.

