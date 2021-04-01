Perseverance successfully lands on Mars

The largest and most sophisticated vehicle ever sent to land on another planet you are already at your destination: Mars. After its launch last July and a journey of almost 480 million km, the rover Perseverance of NASA’s Mars2020 mission has landed successfully in the jezero crater.

With data received through the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and other orbiters, confirmation of the landing has been announced from mission control in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) of NASA in Pasadena (California, USA) at the scheduled time: 21:55 h (Spanish peninsular time).

This mission embodies the human ideal of persevering into the future and will help us prepare for the human exploration of the Red Planet in the 2030s.

Steve Jurczyk (Acting NASA Administrator)

NASA has also announced it through its social networks and live connections, including, for the first time, a broadcast in Spanish presented by the engineer Diana Trujillo, Flight Director at JPL, who underlined: “Everything is achieved as a team, because together we persevere “. The English version was hosted by Raquel Villanueva and Marina Jurica from the JPL press office.

“This landing is one of those pivotal moments for NASA, the United States, and global space exploration, sharpening our pencils, so to speak, to rewrite textbooks,” he said. Steve JurczykActing NASA Administrator, “This mission embodies the human ideal of persevering into the future and will help us prepare for the human exploration of the Red Planet in the 2030s.

The robot explorer, from tonne weight, has managed to overcome the so-called ‘seven minutes of terror ‘, the time of entry and descent in the thin Martian atmosphere where the risks have been maximum, since it has had to reduce its speed since 19,500 km / h at just 3 km / h through perfectly timed automated steps that could not fail.

These have included the separation of a stage of navigation or cruise, the deployment of a parachute 21.5 m diameter, release the heat shield that has protected the ship when entering the atmosphere, activate the call TRN solution (terrain relative navigation) to find the best landing point, leave the rover shell behind and drop a crane system (skycrane) with retro rockets to deposit it on the ground.

Recreation of the crane system (skycrane) depositing the rover on the Martian soil. / NASA / JPL

Now, those responsible for the mission will check all the systems and instruments, of the rover during the next two months. Then Perseverance will begin operating on the Martian surface.

Previous missions have already confirmed that Mars was not the icy red planet we know today, but a much more temperate world with abundant water where there were rivers, lakes and oceans.

The mission objectives are to search for signs of past microbial life and to test technologies that will pave the way for future manned missions to the red planet.

One of the main objectives of the mission is look for signs of microbial life that could thrive in the delta of an ancient river that millions of years ago flowed into the lake that covered the Jezero crater.

“Perseverance is NASA’s most ambitious mission, scientifically focused on finding out if there was life on mars in the past “, has highlighted Thomas Zurbuchen, responsible for the scientific missions of the US space agency, “and to answer that question, the Jezero crater is the most complicated Martian terrain that has ever been chosen for a landing.”

Illustration of the Perseverance rover operating on Mars. / NASA / JPL-Caltech

To meet its objectives, the rover has various scientific instruments, as well as a drill that can collect samples from the Martian surface and store them to bring them to Earth on future missions.

What the samples Perseverance collects and brings back to Earth could tell us is monumental, including that life could have once existed beyond our planet.

Thomas Zurbuchen (head of NASA science missions)

“Thanks to today’s exciting events, the first pristine samples from places on another planet are one step closer to being brought to Earth,” Zurbuchen said, in addition to underlining: “We don’t know what these Martian samples will tell us, but what they could tell us is monumental, including that life could have once existed beyond our planet. “

The mission, which cost a few $ 2.7 billion, will also test technologies that pave the way for future manned trips to Mars.

These include an experiment to produce oxygen from CO2 in the Martian atmosphere, identifying resources such as groundwater, improving landing techniques, a small autonomous helicopter, and characterizing weather, dust, and other environmental conditions that could affect astronauts to go to the red planet.

Spanish participation

Two instruments of the rover with significant Spanish participation will play a relevant role in these tasks. One is the weather station MEDA (Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer), led by the Center for Astrobiology (CAB, INTA-CSIC). The Institute of Microelectronics of Seville (CSIC-US) has also designed a mechanism for its wind sensors.

The Astrobiology Center (INTA-CSIC) leads the rover’s MEDA meteorological station and the University of Valladolid participates in the SuperCam instrument

For its part, the instrument SuperCam From Perseverance, you can examine Martian rocks and minerals using five different techniques. A system manufactured at the University of Valladolid helps to calibrate the data. The Institute of Geosciences (IGEO, CSIC-Complutense University of Madrid) has also collaborated in its development.

In addition, the antennas of the Madrid Deep Space Communications Complex, located in Robledo de Chavela, along with others located in Canberra (Australia) and Goldstone (California, USA) will be in charge of sending and receiving the information to Perseverance.

The rover is also engraved on small microchips with the names and surnames of 10,932,295 people who participated in a NASA campaign, including that of Alexander Mather, the 13-year-old student who named Perseverance (Perseverance in Spanish).