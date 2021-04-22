Perseverance scores the same: NASA has extracted breathable oxygen from the thin atmosphere of Mars | Technology

One of the tools that accompany Perseverance on his mission has managed to convert the carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen.

We are facing an unprecedented milestone, an achievement that may seem very small, but it represents a new step towards a future human presence on Mars. NASA has announced that they have been able to get oxygen from the thin atmosphere of the neighboring planet.

Aboard Perseverance, the rover that landed on the Red Planet in mid-February, is MOXIE (Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment). This small experimental device traveled to Mars, as its name suggests, to find oxygen for future astronauts who want to step on Martian soil.

MOXIE has managed to extract 5 grams of oxygen from the thin atmosphere of Mars. This would allow an astronaut to breathe for approximately 10 minutes. It may seem like a ridiculous figure, but as we mentioned before, it is an achievement that opens up great possibilities for future missions.

According to NASA calculations, four astronauts on the Martian surface would need about 7 metric tons of rocket fuel, combined with 25 metric tons of oxygen. “Transporting a one-ton oxygen conversion machine to Mars is more practical than trying to transport 25 tons of oxygen in tanks from Earth,” MOXIE principal investigator explained to Reuter, Michael Hechtfrom MIT in the NASA press release.

The easier it is to generate that vital component, the more time they can spend there conducting experiments and the less budget the mission will require. However, the planet’s atmosphere does not make it easy, it is 100 times less dense than terrestrial. The amount of oxygen on Mars is negligible.

That is why MOXIE’s work is so impressive and necessary, the instrument works by electrolysis, uses extreme heat to separate oxygen atoms from carbon dioxide molecules, the majority component of the air of Mars, represents approximately 95% of the atmosphere of the planet.

Oxygen is not only an essential ingredient to keep astronauts alive, as we have already indicated before, also it is needed so that the rocket fuel can return them home once the Mission is finished.