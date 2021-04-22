Perseverance rover succeeds in extracting oxygen from Mars for the first time

The Perseverance rover, which arrived on Mars last February, has achieved a new achievement. For the first time ever we have managed to extract oxygen from the atmosphere of Mars. Quite a feat that paves the way for future manned missions to the neighboring planet.

One of the instruments the Perseverance is equipped with is the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE). It is an experimental system that is “about the size of a toaster,” according to NASA. Using it, it is possible to extract oxygen from the carbon dioxide-based atmosphere of Mars.

The idea with MOXIE, rather than producing oxygen itself, is demonstrate the capabilities of such a tool. They wanted to see if the instrument could survive the launch, seven-month journey, landing and conditions on Mars. It seems that he has succeeded without apparent problems. In addition, it is the first instrument to generate oxygen on another planet.

Instruments aboard the Perseverance.

Five grams of oxygen

In your first operation, MOXIE managed to extract a total of five grams of oxygen of the atmosphere. With this, an astronaut can breathe for about ten minutes. MOXIE for its part needs about an hour to produce about ten grams of oxygen, according to NASA.

It is not a huge amount, but we are talking about a relatively tiny instrument that has only done a first test so far. Its objective, as we have indicated, It is not so much to produce oxygen as to demonstrate that it is possible to do it.

So that? The obvious answer is to to be able to offer the astronauts of the future a system that allows them to breathe oxygen In mars. This is true, although it is not the only use it can be put to. Oxygen is also used to burn fuel when launching a rocket. Therefore, it plays an important role in bringing astronauts back from Mars once they complete their missions there.

A MOXIE the size of a toaster is certainly not going to produce enough oxygen to lift a rocket. However, one large enough could harbor oxygen to spare and launch rockets in the future according to NASA. For now MOXIE you will experience in different atmospheric and temperature conditions to further evaluate its viability.

Via | POT