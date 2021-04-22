Perseverance rover succeeds in extracting oxygen from Mars for the first time

Has obtained five grams equivalent to 10 minutes of breathable air for humans

It has achieved this by converting the carbon dioxide that makes up 96% of its atmosphere

NASA’s Perseverance rover has achieved the feat of converting carbon dioxide from Mars into oxygen, a first that points the way to future human exploration of the Red Planet.

An experimental instrument the size of a toaster on board the vehicle called MOXIE (Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment) accomplished the task. The test took place on April 20, the sixtieth Martian day, or sun, since the mission landed on February 18 in Jezero crater.

While the technology demonstration is in its infancy, could pave the way for science fiction to become science fact: isolating and storing oxygen on Mars to help power rockets that could lift spacecraft with astronauts off the planet’s surface. These devices could also one day provide breathable air for the astronauts themselves.

MOXIE is an exploration technology research, like the Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA) meteorological station -made in Spain-, and is sponsored by the Directorate of Space Technology Missions (STMD) and the Directorate of Missions of NASA Human Operations and Exploration.

“This is a critical first step in converting carbon dioxide into oxygen on Mars,” Jim Reuter, STMD associate administrator, said in a statement. “MOXIE has more work to do, but the results of this technology demonstration are promising as we move toward our goal of one day seeing humans on Mars. Oxygen is not just what we breathe. The rocket’s propellant depends on oxygen, and future explorers will depend on propellant production on Mars to make the trip home. ”

For rockets or astronauts, oxygen is keysaid MOXIE principal investigator Michael Hecht of the Haystack Observatory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

To burn its fuel, a rocket must have more oxygen by weight. Getting four astronauts off the Martian surface on a future mission would require approximately 7 tons of rocket fuel and 25 tons of oxygen. In contrast, astronauts living and working on Mars would need much less oxygen to breathe. “Astronauts who spend a year on the surface may use a ton of each other,” Hecht said.

Transporting 25 tons of oxygen from Earth to Mars would be a daunting task. Transport a converter oxygen of a ton, a larger and more powerful descendant of MOXIE that could produce those 25 tons, it would be much more economical and practicalor.

This is how MOXIE works

The atmosphere of Mars is 96% carbon dioxide. MOXIE works by separating oxygen atoms from carbon dioxide molecules, which are made up of one carbon atom and two oxygen atoms. A waste product, carbon monoxide, is emitted into the Martian atmosphere.

The conversion process requires high levels of heat to reach a temperature of approximately 800 degrees Celsius. To accommodate this, the MOXIE unit is made of heat-tolerant materials. These include 3D-printed nickel alloy parts, which heat and cool the gases that flow through them, and a lightweight airgel that helps retain heat. A thin layer of gold on the exterior of MOXIE reflects infrared heat, preventing it from radiating outward and potentially damaging other parts of Perseverance.

In this first operation, MOXIE’s oxygen production was quite modest: around 5 grams, equivalent to about 10 minutes of breathable oxygen for an astronaut. MOXIE is designed to generate up to 10 grams of oxygen per hour.

This technology demonstration was designed to ensure that the instrument survived the launch from Earth, a nearly seven-month journey through deep space and the landing with Perseverance on February 18. MOXIE is expected to extract at least nine times more oxygen over the course of a Martian Year (nearly two years on Earth).

These periods of oxygen production will come in three phases. The first phase will test and characterize the function of the instrument, while the second phase will run the instrument in different atmospheric conditions, such as different times of day and seasons. In the third phase, Hecht said, “we are going to go further”, testing new modes of operation or introducing new challenges “like a start-up in which we compare operations at three or more different temperatures.”

“MOXIE is not just the first instrument to produce oxygen in another world,” said Trudy Kortes, director of technology demonstrations within STMD. It is the first technology of its kind that will help future missions to “live off the ground”, using elements of the otherworldly environment, also known as in situ resource utilization.

“Regolith, the substance found in the soil, is taken and passed through a processing plant, turning it into a large structure, or taking carbon dioxide, most of the atmosphere, and turning it into oxygen.” He said. “This process allows us to turn these abundant materials into usable things: propellant, breathable air or, combined with hydrogen, water.”