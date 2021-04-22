Perseverance produces oxygen on Mars

MOXIE’s first oxygen test produced 5.4 grams of oxygen in an hour, the equivalent of about 10 minutes of breathable oxygen for an astronaut carrying out normal activity. The power supply limits the potential production to 12 g / h, roughly the same amount that a large tree would produce on Earth. MOXIE engineers will now run more tests and try to increase their performance. In sum, the team plans to carry out about nine more executions over the course of a Mars year (about 687 Earth days).

Although MOXIE will not be able to produce enough oxygen to support future exploration, launching four astronauts from the Martian surface would likely require about 7,000 kilograms of rocket fuel and 25,000 kg of oxygen, it does mark a before and after in the objective: Mars. For what reason? Because Generating oxygen directly from the atmosphere is much more feasible than the option of extracting ice from below the surface to electrolyze it and transform it into oxygen.

Thus, while Ingenuity marks its own milestones and Perseverance moves through the Jezero crater looking for signs of ancient Martian life and collecting samples that would return to Earth, MOXIE will continue to pump small amounts of carbon monoxide into the dusty air of Mars.