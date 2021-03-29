Perseverance observes its first Martian dust devil

The latest image of the arid planet is Perseverance’s first sighting of a dust devil, caught spinning on the dusty ground behind his robotic arm, after only 26 suns (Mars days). Opportunity took 7 years to catch the first dust devil.

Dust devils are formed from rising hot air pockets. The air closest to the ground can become warm due to contact with warm ground that has been heated by the sun’s rays. ANDHeated air is less dense than cold air, so it rises above in an updraft, being able to start rotating. When more air enters to replace the rising hot air, a rotating vortex is created, hence they are often seen sliding across the ground.