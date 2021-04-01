Perseverance manages to record the first video of a landing on Mars

Perseverance, the NASA mission robot Mars 2020, has sent the first video of a landing on another planet in history. The footage, recorded last Thursday, February 18 and made public on Monday, captures the entire phase of entry into the atmosphere, descent and landing (EDL, for its acronym in English) of the rover, since the supersonic parachute is deployed. until the wheels of ‘Percy’ are already on the floor of the Jezero crater.

The video begins about 230 seconds after the mission ship entered the Martian atmosphere at about 20,100 kilometers per hour. At this point, the 21.5-meter-diameter parachute unfolds in less than a second, after traveling the entire interplanetary path in a small 46-by-66-centimeter cylinder.

At the beginning of the video, the spacecraft descends through the Martian atmosphere at 20,100 kilometers per hour. In the end, Perseverance touches Martian soil at 2.6 km / h

After this, the recording shows how the ship detaches itself from the heat shield that protected Perseverance during his space travel and entry into the Martian atmosphere. At this stage of the descent, the ship uses the terrain-related navigation system to find a safe point on the surface to land on.

Once this system finds an optimal solution, Perseverance detaches himself from the capsule with the parachute in which he was descending and begins flight in a jetpack that further slows the descent of the rover on Mars.

80 seconds and 2,130 meters later, the mission cameras capture the maneuver in which Perseverance unhooks from his jetpack using a ‘sky crane’ and several cables so that the vehicle’s wheels touch the Martian surface at 2.6 km / h . Once landing occurs, the robot cuts the cables connecting it to the crane, activates its rockets, and drives safely away from Perseverance.

Image from the HiRISE instrument on board the MRO satellite showing all components of Perseverance’s entrance to Mars. / NASA / JPL-Caltech / University of Arizona

The HiRISE camera, attached to the satellite Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) from NASA and the University of Arizona, took a photograph of the surface in which Perseverance’s position on Martian soil and the different components of the EDL phase can be seen: the parachute, the ship’s casing, the jetpack and the heat shield.

First audio and panoramic image of Jezero crater

Another of Percy’s milestones is recording the first audio clip from the red planet. Although the original idea was to also collect the sound of the entire EDL phase, the microphone attached to the rover failed to record data during the entry into Mars.

However, another device has managed to obtain about 60 seconds of recorded audio on February 20, where a light Martian breeze and the sound of Perseverance performing operations on the surface can be appreciated.

Finally, the Navcam cameras attached to Perseverance have taken several photographs that have served to form a panoramic picture from the surroundings of the Jezero crater, the place where the rover was hammered to look for signs of past life, as well as to collect samples and test technologies that will serve future manned missions that will reach the red planet.

Rights: Creative Commons.